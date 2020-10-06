Left Menu
Development News Edition

DSM India's Project Streedhan wins The Campaign of the Year at ET Brand Equity Awards

DSM India's anemia awareness campaign, Project Streedhan, was launched in 2019 during the festival of Dhanteras exhorting women to "invest in iron" and not just gold.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:40 IST
DSM India's Project Streedhan wins The Campaign of the Year at ET Brand Equity Awards
DSM India logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DSM India's anemia awareness campaign, Project Streedhan, was launched in 2019 during the festival of Dhanteras exhorting women to "invest in iron" and not just gold. The campaign focuses on improving nutritional habits and eating healthy iron-rich foods to reduce the prevalence of iron deficiency anemia. The video garnered over 22 million views across social media and YouTube through the official 'Project Streedhan' page.

Project Streedhan has been recognized as the "The Campaign of the Year" and "Best CSR Campaign" at the Brand Equity Shark Awards 2020. Brand Equity Shark Awards 2020

Project Streedhan wins: Gold - The Campaign of the Year

Gold - Best CSR Campaign Silver - Best Use of Video

Silver - Best Consumer Insight Campaign Silver - Best Use of Experiential events

Silver - Best Campaign in Health and Wellness Sector "We are absolutely delighted that Project Streedhan has won The Campaign of the Year Gold award at the Brand Equity Shark Awards 2020. This is a wonderful recognition of DSM's purpose and commitment to join the fight against anemia, and help break the inter-generational cycle of malnutrition to create brighter lives for all. The current edition of this campaign, Sehat Ki Tijori, continues to urge women to invest in their health and immunity through proper nutrition," said B Rajagopal, President of DSM India.

FCB Ulka Advertising, one of India's most awarded creative agencies, conceptualized and developed the campaign so as to appeal to urban Indian women - a powerful and attractive film on YouTube, amplified via Facebook and Instagram, a catchy hashtag #investiniron, and supported by key influencers and on-the-ground activations. Over 50 leading jewelers across the country also signed up to support the campaign and had pledged to spread the message among their key customers, who happen to be almost exclusively women.

Project Streedhan's second film, Sehat Ki Tijori, launched during Nutrition Month (September 2020), has resonated deeply with target audiences, and has already garnered over 10 million views. Sehat Ki Tijori focuses on the link between immunity and nutrition. DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global purpose-led, science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. Through its products and solutions, DSM addresses some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, shareholders and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications as well as new mobility and connectivity. With approximately 23,000 employees, DSM and its associated companies register annual net sales of about EUR10 billion. Founded in 1902, the Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS - Australia releases 2020/21 budget bill and economic forecasts

Following are the highlights of Australias 202021 budget and the Treasurys key economic forecasts released on Tuesday. For a story on the budget, click FORECASTS SURPLUSDEFICIT New Pct of GDP In A bln fcast 202021 -213.7 -11.0 202122 -112.0...

BMW India commences pre-launch bookings of 2 Series Gran Coupe

Luxury carmaker BMW India on Tuesday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings of 2 Series Gran Coupe. The car can be booked online for Rs 50,000 only, BMW Group India said in a statement.The company is also offering gift card worth Rs 50,0...

SC directs UP govt to apprise it by Thursday on steps taken to protect witnesses in Hathras case

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it by October 8 on the steps taken to protect witnesses in the Hathras case in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died due to injuries. The apex cou...

Hungary's university reform is unlawful, EU top court says

The European Unions top court said on Tuesday that Hungarys reform of higher education rules, which forced a university founded by George Soros to move most of its activities out of the country, was in breach of EU law.The ruling follows a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020