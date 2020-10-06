Reliance Jio teams up with USP Studios for kids edutainment content

Left Menu
India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio has partnered USP Studios, a content creator for kids, to strengthen the platform's offering for children. Specialising in content for pre-schoolers, USP Studios produces original content and unique animated character that pre-school kids can relate and connect with. It has a strong and growing footprint in India, the statement said, adding that the content creator has a global subscriber base of over 130 million and commands over 2.5 billion views per month.

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio has partnered USP Studios, a content creator for kids, to strengthen the platform's offering for children. Following this partnership, Jio users will have access to eight edutainment apps, USP Studios said in a statement.

These include Kids First, Kids TV India, Junior Squad Kid Songs, Top Nursery Rhymes, Kids Channel India, Bob The Train, Little Treehouse Rhymes, and Farmees Nursery Rhymes, the statement said. Specialising in content for pre-schoolers, USP Studios produces original content and unique animated character that pre-school kids can relate and connect with.

It has a strong and growing footprint in India, the statement said, adding that the content creator has a global subscriber base of over 130 million and commands over 2.5 billion views per month. "Jio's partnership with USP Studios will further amplify the accessibility and availability of USP Studios content for kids across India and in the language of their choice," it added.

