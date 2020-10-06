Air Safa orders one H125 helicopter from Airbus for Indian leasing operations

Singapore-based Air Safa has placed an order for a H125 helicopter with Airbus Helicopters and it will be given on lease to Indian operators for multirole missions, said a press release on Tuesday. The H125 is a common sight at pilgrimage spots in India and is also being used for geophysical surveys, power grid maintenance and emergency medical services, said the Airbus press release.

Airbus Helicopters is the helicopter manufacturing division of aerospace giant Airbus. "We have chosen the H125 as the first product for our ambitious aircraft leasing business in India," said K Murugaperumal, Director, Air Safa.

Air Safa is a Singapore-based aircraft leasing company. It has signed a "purchase agreement with Airbus Helicopters for one H125 helicopter with the option to add another one in the future", the press release noted. "The H125 will be placed on a dry lease to Indian operators for multirole missions, including passenger transportation and aerial work," the release added. Ashish Saraf, Head of Airbus Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia, said, "The H125 outclasses all other products in its category and is the helicopter of choice for multirole missions."