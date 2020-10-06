Uber, Bidhannagar Police enter pact for safer mobility amid COVID-19

Ride-hailing major Uber and Bidhannagar Police have entered into an agreement to make urban mobility safer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with steps that include certification for drivers on health protocols and boosting public awareness about the virus, officials said. As part of the partnership, Uber will conduct educational sessions on COVID-19 safety protocols based on WHO guidelines, for its drivers as well as local taxi drivers, the company said in a release.

These trained drivers will get certificates from Bidhannagar Police, which will be displayed inside the cars. The first batch of around 100 drivers received their certificates on Tuesday, it said.

Uber and Bidhannagar Police will also distribute pamphlets among drivers and riders on COVID-19 do's and don'ts. "Through our partnership with Bidhannagar Police, we aim to increase public awareness about Covid safety measures, especially among drivers. We truly believe this partnership is another step towards safer mobility," said Subodh Sangwan, general manager, Sri Lanka and South & East India.

Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh added: "... As the economy is unlocking, we need to be more cautious and put our best foot forward to ensure maximum safety." PTI BSM RBT RBT.