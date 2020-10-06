Left Menu
CBI books Hanung Toys, its directors for 'cheating' consortium of banks of over Rs 2,040 Cr

In November last year, authorities at the Delhi airport had detained debt-ridden Hanung Toys' promoter Ashok Kumar Bansal and his wife Anju Bansal, following a lookout circular issued by the Punjab National Bank (PNB). In the complaint filed on behalf of all the 12 banks, which is now part of the CBI FIR, the PNB alleged that the directors of the company indulged in criminal breach of trust, fraud, siphoning and diversion of funds, criminal misappropriation and cheating among others.

The CBI has booked Hanung Toys and Textiles Limited, along with its directors Ashok Kumar Bansal and Anju Bansal, for allegedly cheating a consortium of 12 banks to the tune of over Rs 2,040 crore, officials said on Tuesday. In November last year, authorities at the Delhi airport had detained debt-ridden Hanung Toys' promoter Ashok Kumar Bansal and his wife Anju Bansal, following a lookout circular issued by the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

In the complaint filed on behalf of all the 12 banks, which is now part of the CBI FIR, the PNB alleged that the directors of the company indulged in criminal breach of trust, fraud, siphoning and diversion of funds, criminal misappropriation and cheating among others. It alleged that the directors of the company have siphoned off public funds to the tune of Rs 1,728 crore, apart from interest, the CBI officials said.

The accounts of the company, a major supplier to global toys and home furnishing megastores in Europe, had turned non-performing assets during 2013-15, the bank alleged. A forensic audit opined that the company had indulged in fraud in its business transactions.

It spotted differences in the figures of receivables, stocks and payables between the annual report and the stock audit report, signalling fabrication of the book of accounts, the bank said. The amount disclosed in the account books of the company and those of the creditors are not different, indicating fabrication of accounts, it added.

The report showed transactions of over Rs 11,257 crore were routed through a company called Almondz Impex Private Limited, which did not exist at the address given, the bank alleged. Almondz Impex, engaged in the business of commission agents and commodity brokers, was incorporated in 2013, but did not file any balance sheets, it added.

