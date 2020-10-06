Evolet plans to open 3-4 dealerships per month in Telangana

Evolet, the arm of Gurugram-based Rissala Electric Motors, plans to set up 3-4 dealerships per month in Telangana in 2020-21. As part part of the plan, the company has set up first such dealership in Hyderbad and identified cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Shadnagar for expanding dealerships and distributorships in Telanaga, it said in a release. Evolet, which manufactures a range of electric vehicles (EV), plans to expand its dealership network in Telangana by adding around 3-4 dealerships per month this fiscal, the company said. It is focusing on cities where two-wheeler traction is maximum with an intention to move up its sales target. The showrooms will be operated and owned by individual dealers who will bear the cost of infrastructure, while promotional costs will be shared by the dealer and the company, the release said. Apart from dealership network, Evolet is also targeting institutional and corporate sales to widen its domestic base. According to the company, electric bike market is hotting up in Telangana, one of India's largest two-wheeler markets, with the state government giving push in the right direction for scalability of cleaner transport policy.

Besides, technological advancements, investments in infrastructure and increasing consumer awareness are driving EV adoption in the state. Electric vehicles in Telangana comprise just 1 per cent of total vehicle sales. This presents a good business opportunity for those who want to open electric two-wheeler showrooms, the company said, adding that Evolet's range of models aptly address the requirement of all age groups. Evolet offers a range of electric vehicles, including scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, quad bikes, three-wheelers and buses.

The vehicles are manufactured at its facilities in Haryana, Hyderabad and Chennai. Evolet Director and CEO Prerana Chaturvedi said, "The short-term business outlook remains uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the long-term story of India and that of the two-wheeler industry remains intact, strong and positive." There are ample growth opportunities in India to grow the company's business to new heights, she said. "We expect the demand to be robust this fiscal with people expected to opt for personal mobility amid coronavirus pandemic. We are following a market-specific strategy to further enhance our presence in markets in specific geographies. There is also a lot of pent-up demand momentum," Chaturvedi added..