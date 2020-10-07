Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices in positive zone, Reliance up 3 pc

Equity benchmark indices ticked up by over half per cent during early hours on Wednesday following mixed global cues amid uncertainty on US stimulus package and surging coronavirus cases.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 10:25 IST
Equity indices in positive zone, Reliance up 3 pc
Reliance gained by nearly 3 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 2,276.35 per share. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices ticked up by over half per cent during early hours on Wednesday following mixed global cues amid uncertainty on US stimulus package and surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 282 points or 0.71 per cent at 39,857 while the Nifty 50 gained by 66 points or 0.57 per cent at 11,728.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty auto, FMCG and pharma. Among stocks, Reliance Industries jumped by 2.99 per cent to Rs 2,276.35 per share after the announcement a day earlier that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512 crore in its retail arm, becoming the latest marquee name to join a rush of global investors in the company.

Titan moved up by 4.2 per cent, UPL by 2.3 per cent and ONGC by 1.8 per cent. Auto stocks also gained marginally with Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors gaining by nearly 1 per cent each. However, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv dipped by 3.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent. Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, GAIL, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation too traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets edged higher and brushed off Wall Street's weaker finish which came after US President Donald Trump abruptly broke off economic stimulus negotiations with lawmakers. He cancelled talks with Democrats in a tweet saying that negotiations will stop until after the election, when he promises a major stimulus bill.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan moved up by 0.2 per cent higher to a two-week peak.Broad gains in Hong Kong lifted the Hang Seng by 0.7 per cent while Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.2 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

H&M launches global loyalty program 'H&M Member' in India

Swedish apparel retailer HM on Wednesday launched its global loyalty program, HM Member, in India expecting it to play a significant role in the companys growth considering the transformation in consumer behaviour in the wake of COVID-19 pa...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Trump ends coronavirus aid talksU.S. President Donald Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on a coronavirus economic aid package on Tuesday ...

Woman dies by suicide, son suffers burn injuries while trying to save her

A woman who was depressed died after setting herself on fire and her son suffered 60 per cent burn injuries while trying to save her in Mahua village of Banda district, police said Wednesday. Chaubi Devi 55 set herself ablaze in her room on...

Court rejects bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, arrested over drugs-related charges in Sushant case. PTI AYA VT VT VT

Court rejects bail plea of Rhea Chakrabortys brother Showik, arrested over drugs-related charges in Sushant case. PTI AYA VT VT VT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020