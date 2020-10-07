Gati-KWE appoints Adarsh Hegde as Managing Director

Express Logistics firm Gati-KWE on Wednesday said it has appointed Adarsh Hegde as Managing Director of the company following the resignation of Mahindra Agarwal from the post recently. Hegde will continue to lead Allcargo Logistics as Joint Managing Director, the company said in a release. In his role as the MD at Gati-KWE, Hegde will oversee the strategic and operational aspects of all the businesses and be involved in the implementation and execution of the transformation project that is currently underway, the company said. Agarwal, who pioneered express cargo business in India with the setting up of Gati in 1989, stepped down from the boards of Gati, Gati-KWE, and Gati-Kausar on September 29. "I have observed Adarsh's journey of being an outstanding leader who has been spearheading some of our most important business verticals at Allcargo. I have no doubt that he will continue to offer his best to help accelerate the transformation of Gati over the years", said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics and Gati Ltd. Allcargo Logistics is now the promoter and single-largest shareholder of the Hyderabad-based Gati with 47 percent ownership, followed by Kintetsu World Express (KWE) with about 3.5 percent share in the company

Hegde will report directly to Shetty and work closely with Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy Managing Director, Gati, and Rohan Mittal, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Transformation Officer, Gati, the company said in the release. "As I take over this new role, I see great potential in Gati-KWE's expertise in the business as well as the team's passion for delivering excellence", said Hegde on his appointment to the new position. While Gati-KWE is a 70:30 joint venture between Gati and KWE, which is a part of Japan's Kintetsu Group Holdings, Gati Kausar is the cold chain solutions vertical of the Hyderabad-based firm.