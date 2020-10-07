Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Most currencies steady, Turkey's lira tanks on geopolitical tensions

Turkey's lira hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as souring relations between Ankara and Brussels added to the country's geopolitical woes, while broader emerging market currencies steadied despite a delay in new U.S. stimulus.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:10 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Most currencies steady, Turkey's lira tanks on geopolitical tensions
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Turkey's lira hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as souring relations between Ankara and Brussels added to the country's geopolitical woes, while broader emerging market currencies steadied despite a delay in new U.S. stimulus. The lira sank as much as 1% due to lingering concerns over the Caucasus conflict and possible U.S. sanctions, while the European Union said chances of Turkey's potential entry into the bloc were evaporating.

The currency is one of the worst performers among its emerging market peers so far this year, having shed nearly a third of its value. The tourism-dependent Turkish economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Elevated inflation levels and a second wave of coronavirus cases worldwide are expected to hamper the country's fledgling recovery.

"It's a perfect storm at the moment hitting Turkey... It's one of the most vulnerable emerging markets out there due to a very fragile institutional setup and very large external funding needs," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst, head of EM research at Danske Bank. Turkish stocks fell about 0.2%.

Other emerging market currencies strengthened in anticipation of eventual U.S. stimulus measures, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise decision to call off stimulus talks until after the Nov. 3 presidential election. South Africa's rand rose sharply after losing for the prior two sessions, but moved within a trading range seen since last month.

Russia's rouble firmed ahead of treasury bond auctions due later in the day. The currency has weakened substantially over the past few months due to rising COVID-19 cases and geopolitical risk around Russia. Russian equities were among the worst emerging market performers, as weak oil prices hit heavyweight oil and gas stocks.

But the MSCI's index of emerging market stocks rose slightly, holding at a more-than two-week high on some strength in major Asian markets. Central European stocks were a shade higher, while currencies gained slightly against the euro.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Mizuho to introduce shorter work week in response to coronavirus

The chief executive of Japans Mizuho Financial Group Inc aims to give employees the option of a shorter working week as it seeks to boost flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Chief Executive ...

ANALYSIS-Ukraine plan to tackle hackers sparks privacy fears

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From crashing supermarket tills to messing with radiation readouts, Ukraine is hoping to tackle an ever-growing list of cyber attacks with a new law that rights experts warn coul...

Platinum Guild India in association with Oxfam India aims to uplift the lives of migrant workers

Mumbai Maharashtra India, October 7 ANINewsVoir The COVID-19 situation has caused unprecedented challenges in India as well as globally and has left many reeling from its impact. It has been particularly harsh on certain marginalized sectio...

Czech Republic adds record 4,400 new cases

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a record high, surpassing 4,000 cases in one day for the first time. The Health Ministry said 4,457 people tested positive on Tuesday, almost 700 more than the previous record on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020