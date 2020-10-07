Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edtech startup Winuall raises Rs 14.7 crore (USD 2 million) to digitize coaching institutes

Winuall, an online education platform that helps coaching institutes go digital, announced that it has raised Rs 14.7 crore from Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT, Ramakant Sharma (founder of LivSpace) and other angel investors.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:21 IST
Edtech startup Winuall raises Rs 14.7 crore (USD 2 million) to digitize coaching institutes
Winuall. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Winuall, an online education platform that helps coaching institutes go digital, announced that it has raised Rs 14.7 crore from Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT, Ramakant Sharma (founder of LivSpace) and other angel investors. WinUall aims to democratize technology infrastructure for offline small and medium institutes and digitize the whole learning experience for students with online study material, assessments, and live classes.

The startup will use the fresh capital to enhance product capabilities and hire across technology, product, AI, and business development teams. Winuall is planning to add more than 20,000 coaching institutes and serve more than three million students across India cities by the end of 2021.

Founded in 2019, Winuall offers a SaaS plug and play platform on a subscription model for tutors and coaching institutes. Private tutors' small and medium coaching institutes are mostly run by individuals or a small group of tutors who are generally not tech-savvy. Winuall enables these tutors and coaching institutes to become fully digitized by providing tools like class scheduling, batch management, attendance, live classes, online quizzes, AI-based recommendations, online courses, building online platforms, etc.

Apart from managing their day-to-day activities, the tutors also get an opportunity to sell their courses across the globe on the platform and get to collaborate with other tutors. Winuall provides a huge repository of questions and content for tutors that help them to focus on teaching rather than taking effort on digitizing.

The company improves learning experience by leveraging AI to understand student learning patterns and accordingly suggests the best possible path for tutors using reinforcement learning. It also provides detailed analysis to tutors and suggests ways to better engage students. For students, Winuall provides "state-of-the-art" analytics of their performance and solutions to enhance it. Students use the app to learn concepts, take quizzes, work on the recommendations provided by the app, and engage with their peers.

Founded by Ashwini Purohit, Winuall has onboarded more than 3700 coaching institutes across the country. Over 5000 tutors are already using the platform extensively to teach online, conduct quizzes, solve doubts, and sell their courses. Since the lockdown, the company has seen a massive increase in live class hours and over 50 million minutes of learning has been delivered on Winuall's platform.

Coaching is a USD 80 billion industry in India and it is growing at 15 per cent per annum. While self-paced education has witnessed a massive transformation in the last couple of years, the tutoring industry has not evolved over the past few decades. COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of the tutoring industry forcing individual tutors to adopt technology to increase their reach and teach with more advanced methods.

According to a report by Technavio, the online tutoring market size in India has the potential to grow by USD 132.21 billion during 2020-2024 and about 2.5 million local tutors need to be upgraded technically. Supporting quotes

"We believe digital tools will become an integral part of the learning experience and evolve our education system in a massive way of going forward. With the ongoing pandemic, this investment is a testament to how newer trends of online learning will emerge in the times to come. Our aim is to enable tutors in India to go digital and improve the quality of learning for students. We want to empower the tutors & coaching institutes to remain independent by building and retaining their own brand name through our platform," said Ashwini Purohit, CEO, Winuall. "The tutoring market is at a significant inflection point, and there are a lot of tutors who want to manage their own student interactions and develop an independent identity. Winuall is facilitating this by helping tutors & coaching institutes to go digital, providing them with content and performance improvement recommendations using AI. Winuall is backed by an outstanding team with passionate founders who have a deep understanding of the tutoring and education space," said Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners.

"This pandemic has pushed start-ups across the globe to innovate. Edu-tech like many other sectors will play a crucial role in shaping and impacting a more digitally connected future. We are excited to back a passionate team like Winuall, who is looking to transform the educational system in the country. There is tremendous opportunity in the online tutoring market and we look forward to being a part of Winuall's journey to digitally-empower educators," said Teruhide Sato, Founder & Managing Partner, BEENEXT. Winuall is an online education platform that helps coaching institutes go digital providing them with content and performance improvement recommendations using AI.

The company provides software as a service platform to tutors on a subscription basis. It also enables tutors to sell their content and services to a broader audience and charge a small transaction fee on that. For more information, please visit winuall.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Six held in Karnataka for betting on IPL cricket matches

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Mizuho to introduce shorter work week in response to coronavirus

The chief executive of Japans Mizuho Financial Group Inc aims to give employees the option of a shorter working week as it seeks to boost flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Chief Executive ...

ANALYSIS-Ukraine plan to tackle hackers sparks privacy fears

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From crashing supermarket tills to messing with radiation readouts, Ukraine is hoping to tackle an ever-growing list of cyber attacks with a new law that rights experts warn coul...

Platinum Guild India in association with Oxfam India aims to uplift the lives of migrant workers

Mumbai Maharashtra India, October 7 ANINewsVoir The COVID-19 situation has caused unprecedented challenges in India as well as globally and has left many reeling from its impact. It has been particularly harsh on certain marginalized sectio...

Czech Republic adds record 4,400 new cases

Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a record high, surpassing 4,000 cases in one day for the first time. The Health Ministry said 4,457 people tested positive on Tuesday, almost 700 more than the previous record on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020