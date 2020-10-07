EIB and Italy's MMI sign €15 million grant to improve microsurgery

MMI SpA, an Italian company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes for patients undergoing microsurgery, has signed a financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) granting access to up to €15 million ($17.74 million), to be deployed over the coming years to support its long-term financial strategy. The EU bank's loan is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe under which the EIB and the European Commission are working together as strategic partners, with the EIB's financing operations boosting the competitiveness of the European economy.

EIB Director Christoph Kuhn said: "Certain sectors are sometimes overlooked when we talk about 'Italian excellence', but surgical robotics definitely qualifies in that category. I am glad that, with backing from the Investment Plan for Europe, the EIB can get behind MMI to improve the lives of patients that need to have microsurgery. European knowledge and expertise need to be supported, especially in these economically difficult times, and the EU bank is here to do just that."

European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said: "European companies have long been at the forefront of innovative solutions in the field of healthcare. Thanks to the backing of the European Fund for Strategic Investments, the EIB can support MMI SpA as it continues developing the next generation of microsurgical instruments to help patients undergoing surgery in the future."

"We are pleased to have secured a loan instrument from the European Investment Bank and appreciate the vote of confidence in our company and innovative solutions from such a high-caliber institution. This agreement comes at an exciting time for our company. The resources will further strengthen our financial position in preparation for the commercial launch in Europe of our breakthrough robotic system aimed at improving the standard of care for patients undergoing microsurgical procedures", said Gianluca Landi, CFO of MMI SpA.