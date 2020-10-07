Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRCTC to restart Tejas trains from Oct 17 with safety protocols

Government-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to restart operation of Tejas Express trains (Lucknow to New Delhi and Ahmedabad to Mumbai) for catering to the growing passenger demand due upcoming festive season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:35 IST
IRCTC to restart Tejas trains from Oct 17 with safety protocols
IRCTC promises to ensure utmost levels of travel safety and high levels of services.. Image Credit: ANI

Government-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to restart operation of Tejas Express trains (Lucknow to New Delhi and Ahmedabad to Mumbai) for catering to the growing passenger demand due upcoming festive season. Both the trains are expected to restart operations from October 17, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The operation of these two Tejas trains was suspended from March 19 due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

IRCTC said it has got approval from the Ministry of Railways to again start the operation of these two popular corporate trains. Bookings will open shortly. All-round preparations are underway to ensure that the trains match expectations of people in terms of service levels besides safety and health protocols. Every alternate seat will be kept vacant initially following the social distancing norms.

All passengers will be provided a COVID-19 protection kit which will contain a bottle of hand sanitiser, a face mask, a face shield and a pair of gloves. They will go through thermal screening and hand sanitisation process before entering a coach. IRCTC said it has conducted an extensive training programme to train its team of employees which has been told to follow standard operating procedures to ensure passenger safety. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

Kuwaits new ruler on Wednesday named veteran security chief Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad as crown prince, retaining power firmly within the ruling familys oldest ranks and signalling the OPEC member state is unlikely to pursue disruptive change.T...

German authorities search offices, homes in DFB tax evasion probe

German prosecutors and tax authorities searched offices of the German Football Association DFB as well as private homes of current and former officials on suspicion of serious tax evasion, the Frankfurt prosecutors office said on Wednesday....

Russia opens criminal case over pollution off Russia's Far East -Investigative Committee

Russia on Wednesday opened a criminal case to establish why water was contaminated off Russias far eastern coast and sea creatures killed, the Investigative Committee said on its website.Conservation group WWF described the pollution as tox...

Soccer-Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses

Barcelona have begun a process to reduce the pay of players, coaches and non-sporting staff to adapt to the huge losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a club source said on Wednesday. Staff have been notified by the club of the need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020