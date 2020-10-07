Left Menu
Development News Edition

Electric two-wheeler sales up 72 pc in September

The sales of electric two-wheelers increased by 72 per cent in September on a year-on-year basis, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:10 IST
Electric two-wheeler sales up 72 pc in September
The upcoming festive season will help manufacturers to recover H1 losses. Image Credit: ANI

The sales of electric two-wheelers increased by 72 per cent in September on a year-on-year basis, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said on Wednesday. The registrations stood at 2,544 units last month as against 1,473 vehicles sold in September last year.

"We are experiencing huge customers' interest in green vehicles as buyers have seen how the environment feels when no fuel-guzzling vehicles are on roads," said SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill. "The upcoming festive season will add to the pent-up demand and help manufacturers to recover what they lost in the first and second quarter due to COVID lockdown," he said in a statement.

Between April and September, the industry registered sales of 7,552 electric two-wheelers as against 10,161 in the corresponding period of last fiscal. "The outlook for rest of the year remains positive as we hope the recent move by the Centre allowing vehicles to be sold without a battery will help the industry to move forward," said Gill. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS India conferred with top Indian Chemical Council Awards

Mumbai Maharashtra India ANIPNN Specialty Chemical company, LANXESS India rounded off the work done during 2019 by being recognized by Indias apex national body representing all branches of the Chemical Industry, the INDIAN CHEMICAL COUNCIL...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street poised to recover losses as shock of stimulus talks cancellation fades

European shares fell on Wednesday but Wall Street looked set to recover some of its losses from the previous session, with confusion over U.S. stimulus plans and uncertainty about the Nov. 3 presidential election dominating markets. Trump b...

UAE-Israel accord could bring new sparkle to Dubai diamond trade

The week that Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties, Israeli diamond trader Zvi Shimshi headed to the United Arab Emirates to open a company in Dubai, a regional trade hub that is a major centre for the precious stones. He is ...

Sailing-Ainslie readies radical America's Cup redesign as quarantine ends

Gazing out over Aucklands historic harbour from the hotel where he is in quarantine, Ben Ainslie felt waves of envy and excitement watching the New Zealand and U.S. crews practising. Ainslie is nearing the end of two weeks in a room overloo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020