LANXESS India conferred with top Indian Chemical Council Awards

Specialty Chemical company, LANXESS India rounded off the work done during 2019 by being recognized by India's apex national body representing all branches of the Chemical Industry, the INDIAN CHEMICAL COUNCIL (ICC).

07-10-2020
LANXESS logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] (ANI/PNN): Specialty Chemical company, LANXESS India rounded off the work done during 2019 by being recognized by India's apex national body representing all branches of the Chemical Industry, the INDIAN CHEMICAL COUNCIL (ICC). LANXESS India swept all the major awards in the prestigiousAwards function held virtually in the presence of Chief Guest Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, IAS, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Government of India and Purnendu Chatterjee, Founder and Chairman, Haldia Petrochemicals and The Chatterjee Group.

The Awards include -Best Company for Management of Environment, Best Company for Human Resource Management, Certificate of Merit for Best Compliant Company under Responsible Care - Process Safety Code and Distribution Code, Under the Nicer Globe Initiative of ICC two drivers contracted by LANXESS awarded as 'Best Drivers'. Indian Chemical Council (ICC), recognizing the organization's commitment and outstanding performance specifically in the areas of Environment and Human Resource Management under the 'Large Companies' category. It also won the Certificate of Merit for Best Compliant Company for two codes under Responsible Care - Process Safety Code and Distribution Code.

Additionally, based on the Nicer Globe Initiative of ICC for Transportation Safety, two of the top three drivers who were engaged by LANXESS were awarded as the 'Best Drivers' for their disciplined performance towards road safety. The Responsible Care Award by ICC recognizes the organization's ongoing efforts in maintaining high Process Safety and Distribution standards through effective site management. Only 64 out of nearly 40,000 large, medium and small chemical companies in India are Responsible Care Certified and LANXESS is one of them.

"This is an extremely proud moment for us as we have been continually striving to set newer benchmarks in the areas of business processes and efficiencies with special focus on environmental topics and safety. We are privileged and honoured that our efforts in these areas have been acknowledged by the ICC," said Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India who has recently been appointed the Vice Chair of the National Chemicals and Petrochemicals Committee of the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) for 2020-21, and is also the Head of the sub-committee on Safety and Sustainability at CII. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

