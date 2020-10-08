Left Menu
Development News Edition

BA to bid farewell to 'Queen of the Skies' with rare dual take off

Once the world's largest operator of the 747, BA has now retired its entire jumbo jet fleet after the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed most air travel, accelerating the move to more fuel-efficient planes. "Tomorrow will be a difficult day for everybody at British Airways as the aircraft leaves our home at Heathrow for the very last time," Chief Executive Alex Cruz said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 04:30 IST
BA to bid farewell to 'Queen of the Skies' with rare dual take off

British Airways will bid farewell to its final London-based Boeing 747s on Thursday with a rare synchronised dual take off for the "Queen of the Skies", the jet which brought long-haul flights to the masses. Once the world's largest operator of the 747, BA has now retired its entire jumbo jet fleet after the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed most air travel, accelerating the move to more fuel-efficient planes.

"Tomorrow will be a difficult day for everybody at British Airways as the aircraft leaves our home at Heathrow for the very last time," Chief Executive Alex Cruz said. For over 50 years, the 747 has been the world's most easily recognised jetliner with its humped fuselage, four engines and 16 main wheels.

It took its maiden flight in 1969 and soon secured its place in history as the jet which allowed more affordable air travel due its size and range. Passengers have included John Paul II, who arrived for the first visit to Ireland by a pope on an Aer Lingus 747 in 1979. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Iran from exile on an Air France jumbo during the same year's Islamic Revolution.

BA's predecessor airline BOAC first introduced the 747 on the London-New York route in 1971, and at its peak BA had a fleet of 57 747-400s. Former pilots have relayed how the jet initially took some getting used to, from a cockpit positioned almost 30 feet above the ground and more when angling the nose higher just before touching the runway.

"It was like landing a block of flats from the 2nd floor," Hugh Dibley, a former BOAC captain, told Reuters. On Thursday the final two 747s will take off from Heathrow at 0730 GMT with a rarely seen synchronised dual take off on parallel runways before one conducts a fly-past along the southerly runway, weather permitting.

The owner of British Airways, IAG, is battling to survive after the pandemic wiped out much of the global flying market.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Johnny Nash dead at 80; South Korean retail investors bid over $50 billion to win coveted shares in BTS label and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. women organize watch parties for historic VP debate

The U.S. vice presidential debate on Wednesday night will pitch Kamala Harris, the first woman of color on a major ticket, against a conservative male vice president - and some Americans, especially women, are gearing up to watch the fight....

Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis sharpens focus on Pence, Harris in VP debate

President Donald Trumps battle with COVID-19, his age and the age of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden figure prominently in Wednesdays debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Pence...

UPDATE 6-Trump says catching COVID-19 was a 'blessing from God'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that catching the coronavirus was a blessing from God that exposed him to experimental treatments he vowed would become free for all Americans, in his first video message since leaving hospi...

Stillbirths: An unnecessary, unspeakable tragedy – UN report

A Neglected Tragedy The Global Burden of Stillbirths, released by the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF, the World Health Organization WHO, the World Bank and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs DESA, reveals that 84 per cent of these...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020