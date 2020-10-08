Left Menu
Uday Shankar to step down as President of Walt Disney APAC, chairman Star & Disney India

The company said that over the next three months, Shankar will work closely with Campbell to identify his successor to ensure a smooth transition. Since February 2019, Shankar has served as President, The Walt Disney Company APAC, and chairman, Star and Disney India.

Updated: 08-10-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 10:10 IST
Global media and entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company on Thursday said Uday Shankar will step down as President of its Asia Pacific (APAC) business and Chairman of Star and Disney India with effect from December 31, 2020. Shankar has quit pursuing entrepreneurial interests outside the company.

"Shankar will step down as President, The Walt Disney Company APAC, and Chairman, Star and Disney India, effective as of December 31, 2020," Rebecca Campbell, Chairman of Disney's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment said in a statement. The company said that over the next three months, Shankar will work closely with Campbell to identify his successor to ensure a smooth transition.

Since February 2019, Shankar has served as President, The Walt Disney Company APAC, and chairman, Star, and Disney India. Disney's Direct-to-Consumer and the International segment includes the company's direct-to-consumer streaming businesses including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ Hotstar, as well as Disney's international media operations stretching from Europe to Asia to Latin America.

