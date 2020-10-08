Amit Pandey joins PinCap as CEO; strengthens company's foray into supply chain financing

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Former Exicom Tele Systems COO Amit Pandey has joined PinCap as the CEO, and will also take charge as one of the Directors on the board for the NBFC. Amit's hiring comes on the backdrop of the company's strategy to further strengthen there presence in supply chain financing and be part of the ecosystem to boost the Indian economy during these challenging times. Amit's prior experience in supply chain, procurement and operations is expected to accelerate the momentum.

Prior to Exicom, Amit has worked with Tikona Infinet Ltd. as Senoir Vice President and Head of Procurement, Supply Chain, HR and Admin. He has also been associated with Bharti Airtel & Honda Cars India. Apart from being an exceptional professional having delivered excellence in the various organizations he has worked for, Amit is also a popular motivational speaker having given several TEDx talks. He has a total of 115 awards in Leadership, Procurement, Supply Chain and Human Resource in India as well as abroad.

Amit is also the brand ambassador of the Procurement League, United States of America. During the recent lockdown, he has also launched a very unique model of transforming people's life through his speeches along with other industry leaders popularly known as Super77.in, which is gaining a lot of traction amongst college students as well as young working professionals. Amit plans to take Super77 to the next level by turning it into an Ed-Tech establishment in the near future. "PinCap is one of the fastest growing NBFCs in the space focusing on technology driven innovative products and services. I am looking forward to helping the organization fulfill the objectives outlined in their roadmap and thank the leadership and the Board for this opportunity," said Amit, on his new journey with PinCap.

"We are delighted to welcome Amit to the PinCap team. Following the unprecedented success of digitisation with addressability, the focus for our industry now expands to providing transparent, customized and flexible offerings to our consumers," said Praveen Sinha the Founder and MD of PinCap, while commenting on Amit's appointment. "It is our pleasure to have a young energetic professional like Amit at the helm of our NBFC Vertical. PinCap is gearing up to make several key investments in the Supply Chain industry and we believe in Amit, we have the right man to take the company forward" he added.

PinCap is RBI approved Supply Chain Financing NBFC and Amit's Supply Chain Expertise and experience will help the company achieve new milestones in the coming years. PinCap is one of the select few NBFCs who had successfully received factoring licence from RBI. Praveen Sinha decided to finance supply chain companies when he realized that lack of finances and resources are crippling the supply chain and he identified this problem as an investment and growth opportunity. A problem solver since his early days, Sinha had earlier also started Aquabrim in 2008, after he noticed inefficiencies in water management in housing societies and corporate structures in India. Today, Aquabrim provides water management solutions to many commercial and residential projects.

