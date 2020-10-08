Flipkart hosts learning & development program; sees 4x jump in seller participation

Flipkart said Thursday it hosted a month-long virtual Learning and Development Program for its pan-India seller base to apprise them of the best practices and insights to scale up their operations and meet the massive demand during the upcoming festive season.

The month-long event which was hosted on a customized virtual platform through 16 sessions saw a 4x jump in seller participation as compared to the on-ground event in 2019. The virtual learning setup allowed sellers from smaller cities such as Vadodra, Nasik, Ernakulam, Agra, Rajkot, Mathura and Trivandrum to attend the event for the first time and connect with Flipkart's leadership 1:1.

Commenting on the workshop series, Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head - Marketplace, Flipkart, said, "Our seller partners play a crucial role in bringing valuable, unique and affordable offerings to Indian consumers through Flipkart's platform."

"Our constant endeavor is to support them in this journey with smarter practices, deeper insights into the consumer's behavior and operational support. These events are our way of connecting with them and understand their requirements and needs as well, especially as they ramp up their services to grow their business during the festive season."

Flipkart's annual flagship sale-event, The Big Billion Days, is set to go live from October 16 and will run until October 21, 2020 and the e-commerce marketplace is gearing up to serve new and existing customers. To cater to the growing demands during the festive season, the company has taken many initiatives including the expansion of its pan-India supply chain by adding more than 3,000 facilities and bringing onboard 50,000 Kiranas who will make last-mile deliveries to consumers in more than 850 cities across the country, among others.

This year's Big Billion Days sale-event is said to create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfill consumer demand.