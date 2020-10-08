Left Menu
MDDA to open 2020/21 call for grant funding applications

Community media projects, including radio, TV and print and digital publications, as well as small commercial print and digital publications, are invited to apply.

08-10-2020
Applications may be submitted through the MDDA website, via e-mail or a hard-copy delivery at the MDDA Offices. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Media applicants looking for funding can officially submit their applications for grants to the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) from 15 October 2020.

The MDDA will officially open the 2020/21 call for grant funding applications for a six-week period commencing on 15 October 2020.

Applications may be submitted through the MDDA website, via e-mail or a hard-copy delivery at the MDDA Offices.

"Funding is one of the central factors towards ensuring successful empowerment, sustainability, and transformation of the community media sector.

"To this end, the application process will be effected through compliant, cost-effective and transparent selection procedures, in-line with corporate governance principles and compliance with the Agency's legislative framework," said the MDDA in a statement on Thursday.

The qualifying criteria and online application system are obtainable on the MDDA website, www.mdda.org.za.

In an effort to secure equitable and fair geographic distribution of participating projects, the MDDA will also conduct a national outreach programme to raise awareness on media development and diversity; and assist interested parties with the completion of application forms. This outreach programme will take place on 16 October 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

