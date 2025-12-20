Left Menu

Trump Negotiates Major Drug Price Cuts with Pharmaceutical Giants

U.S. President Donald Trump and nine major pharmaceutical companies have negotiated deals to significantly reduce drug prices for the government's Medicaid program and cash payers. These agreements aim to align U.S. drug costs with those in other wealthy nations by offering substantial discounts off list prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 02:49 IST
Trump Negotiates Major Drug Price Cuts with Pharmaceutical Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday secured agreements from nine leading pharmaceutical companies to reduce drug prices, primarily for the government's Medicaid program and cash payers. This move is a strategic effort to bring American drug prices in line with those of other affluent countries.

Major players like Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Merck, and Roche's U.S. unit Genentech have consented to cut prices, joined by Novartis, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, and GSK. While many of these companies already provide substantial market discounts, the new agreements are expected to offer additional significant reductions—up to 70% off list prices.

Under the deals, drugmakers will adjust prices on most medications sold to Medicaid, which caters to low-income individuals. Trump's strategy has alleviated investor fears of price controls, and the agreements will help drugmakers avoid tariffs for the next three years. The TrumpRx website will guide consumers toward discounted options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025