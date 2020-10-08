Stanton Chase India expands operations in Singapore

Executive search firm Stanton Chase India on Thursday said it has expanded its operations in Singapore, intending to establish a strong foothold in the Asia Pacific markets. Stanton Chase India has been awarded the license for Singapore by its global board, a company release said adding that the Indian entity of Stanton Chase will now own and run operations in Singapore as well.

The global shareholders of the headhunting firm have chosen Ashwini Prakash, Mala Chawla, Sripad KN Rao, and Amit Agarwal to do the job in Singapore. The erstwhile partner of Stanton Chase in Singapore exited the network a few months back and its global board was evaluating options for replacement.

Singapore is a high-priority market for Stanton Chase as its importance locally, regionally throughout the Asia Pacific and globally cannot be overestimated with the level of executives and decision making that occurs there, Mickey Matthews, International Chairman, Stanton Chase said. "We believe learnings from our India journey puts us in a great position to lead this initiative that'll start with putting together a solid team in Singapore which will be a mix of locals & ex-pats, mirroring the demography of the country," said Amit Agarwal, Managing Partner, India.

Agarwal further said: "We understand the value of a strong Singapore office that will enable us to offer better services to our clients across the region and will enhance our cross-border search capabilities. It will also have a very positive impact on our Indian business." Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, the US, Stanton Chase expanded to India in 1999 and has been a premier leadership partner for corporates for the last 22 years.