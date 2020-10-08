Left Menu
Tata Tech, GKN Automotive tie up for e-mobility software engineering centre in Bengaluru

It will also help leverage Tata Technologies' product engineering capabilities as well as attract engineering talent pool that exists in India for developing e-mobility solutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:12 IST
Tata Technologies in partnership with German firm GKN Automotive on Thursday announced setting up of a global e-mobility software engineering centre in Bengaluru. Tata Technologies Managing Director and CEO Warren Harris said 42 engineers have started working at the centre and the company is looking to scale it up to 100 engineers by the end of this year and gradually to 150.

"This collaboration with GKN Automotive will significantly contribute towards the development of the next-generation of electric vehicles that are sustainable and help us achieve a greener world," Harris said. Spread across an area of 12,650 square feet, the centre houses a design studio, lab stations, meeting and conference rooms, and a wellness centre.

"In spite of the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre was completed in just six months, from layout to construction," Harris said. Tata Technologies (TTL) President (Sales-Europe) Arun Krishnamurthi said the collaboration with GKN Automotive will give the company an additional footprint in Germany and serve automobile makers there.

GKN Automotive ePowertrain Vice-President Rainer Link said collaborating with Tata Technologies to build this centre is critical in enabling us draw upon the world-class software engineering talent in India. It will also help leverage Tata Technologies' product engineering capabilities as well as attract engineering talent pool that exists in India for developing e-mobility solutions. "Software controls are getting more and more important. We are focused on improving our capability in electronics and software development. For this, we need right people. As we are a global player, our customers are everywhere," Rainer said.

GKN Automotive has operations across 21 countries, including four independent facilities in India..

