Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of marae to be upgraded through PGF investments

The funding is in addition to $12.4 million announced last month for upgrades of town halls, war memorials and other community facilities around the country and close to $10 million for upgrades and renovations on Pasifika churches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-10-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 08:30 IST
Hundreds of marae to be upgraded through PGF investments
Nanaia Mahuta said marae is the focal point for Māori – for whānau, hapū and iwi. Image Credit: Flickr

Hundreds of marae throughout the country will be upgraded through investments from the Provincial Growth Fund's refocused post-COVID-19 funding to create jobs and put money into the pockets of local tradespeople and businesses, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta have announced.

"A total of 351 marae all over the country will receive much-needed upgrades while more than 3100 local jobs will be created through this investment which totals $96.5 million. It is not only the marae that will benefit. It also means close to $100 million will filter into communities, through wages and into local businesses supplying building materials and fittings," Shane Jones said.

The funding is in addition to $12.4 million announced last month for upgrades of town halls, war memorials and other community facilities around the country and close to $10 million for upgrades and renovations on Pasifika churches.

The money for the renovation of marae, town halls and other community facilities, war memorials and Pasifika churches was earmarked in May as part of around $600 million PGF funding refocused on projects with immediate jobs and economic benefits as part of the Government's COVID-19 response.

"This latest government investment in our economic recovery recognises the role of marae which are often the heart of their communities and what they provide. Marae are the centre of faith, sport, and family and community gatherings. They often do double service like accommodation, conference centres, health and welfare hubs and host some of our country's most important events.

"This once in a lifetime investment will help bring people back into work in the regions and at the same time upgrade this critical wellbeing infrastructure. I would also add that the overwhelmingly positive response from marae to our call for applications has been humbling," Shane Jones said.

Nanaia Mahuta said marae is the focal point for Māori – for whānau, hapū and iwi.

"Marae reflect and represent Māori identity, language, mātauranga and whānau wellbeing.

"These initiatives will strengthen whānau and communities, not only by investing in the physical restoration and revitalisation of marae buildings but also through the protection and preservation of the culture and heritage of marae.

"New Zealanders who have spent time at a marae will know the special places they are, will have enjoyed the hospitality offered by their hosts and appreciate the role they play in our shared identity," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"This investment is a game-changer for these marae and their communities. Many marae are in desperate need of repairs and maintenance work, like other community facilities, and this funding is realistically the only financial investment some of them will ever receive. In these uncertain times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to provide this vital funding," Nanaia Mahuta said.

The types of upgrades that will be funded include plumbing, carpentry, electrical, painting and landscaping. In practical terms, this includes work on covered walkways and shelters, resealed carparks, installation of ramps and safety rails, the repair of water boilers, guttering and spouting, installation of fire sprinklers and the completion of carvings.

"The Provincial Development Unit and Te Puni Kōkiri have done an amazing job to get these marae projects identified, quoted, assessed and set up to be contracted in such a short timeframe. Applicants are also working closely with the Ministry of Social Development to identify workers who need redeployment due to the economic effects of COVID-19 to carry out this work," Shane Jones said.

"The high number of marae applications we received not only met the criteria for the renovations programme but also met the Government's $100 million Worker Redeployment allocation so were funded from both," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM launches 'Mukhya Mantri Saur Swarojgar Yojana'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launched the Mukhya Mantri Saur Swarojgar Yojana for self-employment by solar energy farming at the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali auditorium in Dehradun. The aim of the scheme is to promote the...

Newspaper: Trump official ignored virus rules at wedding

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hosted a large wedding for his daughter that appeared to violate a Georgia order and city of Atlanta guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19, a newspaper has reported. Photos of the event show man...

Guterres: UN working ‘relentlessly’ to advance women, peace and security agenda

At a virtual roundtable discussion on Women, Peace and Security WPS in peacekeeping, Antnio Guterres drew attention to landmark Security Council Resolution 1325, which he called foundational to international peace.Noting that October marks ...

Joanne Froggatt to lead ITV's 'Angela Black'

Downtown Abbey star Joanne Froggatt will play the lead role in psychological thriller series Angela Black. The six-episode show, commissioned by ITV, will be produced by Two Brothers Pictures, in association with all3media International, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020