JSW Steel production up 30 pc in Q2 at 3.85 million tonnes

JSW Steel, the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group, on Friday reported crude steel production of 3.85 lakh tonnes in the second quarter of the current fiscal, up 30 percent from 2.96 million tonnes in the previous quarter. With this, the company achieved an average capacity utilization of 86 percent in Q2 FY21 in line with the pre-COVID-19 level of 85 percent last year.

"This is a quantum jump from capacity utilization of 66 percent for Q1 FY21 which was impacted by the pandemic," it said in a statement. The production of flat-rolled products totaled 2.84 million tonnes from July to September, up 38 percent from 2.05 million tonnes in Q1 FY21.

The production of long rolled products jumped by 69 percent to 0.77 million tonnes from 0.45 million tonnes in the same period. However, due to a steep fall during the first quarter, crude steel production in H1 FY21 is down 16 percent at 6.81 million tonnes from 8.08 million tonnes in H1 FY20.

JSW Steel is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years.

Also Read: Nexus Startup Hub and Digit tie-up to promote Indian startups