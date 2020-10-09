Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSW Steel production up 30 pc in Q2 at 3.85 million tonnes

JSW Steel, the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group, on Friday reported crude steel production of 3.85 lakh tonnes in the second quarter of current fiscal, up 30 per cent from 2.96 million tonnes in the previous quarter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:59 IST
JSW Steel production up 30 pc in Q2 at 3.85 million tonnes
The company has an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per year. Image Credit: ANI

JSW Steel, the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group, on Friday reported crude steel production of 3.85 lakh tonnes in the second quarter of the current fiscal, up 30 percent from 2.96 million tonnes in the previous quarter. With this, the company achieved an average capacity utilization of 86 percent in Q2 FY21 in line with the pre-COVID-19 level of 85 percent last year.

"This is a quantum jump from capacity utilization of 66 percent for Q1 FY21 which was impacted by the pandemic," it said in a statement. The production of flat-rolled products totaled 2.84 million tonnes from July to September, up 38 percent from 2.05 million tonnes in Q1 FY21.

The production of long rolled products jumped by 69 percent to 0.77 million tonnes from 0.45 million tonnes in the same period. However, due to a steep fall during the first quarter, crude steel production in H1 FY21 is down 16 percent at 6.81 million tonnes from 8.08 million tonnes in H1 FY20.

JSW Steel is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years.

Also Read: Nexus Startup Hub and Digit tie-up to promote Indian startups

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

RBI holds interest rates, sees economy contracting 9.5% in FY21

The Reserve Bank of India RBI left key interest rates unchanged on Friday but signalled more easing ahead to support an economy that it sees contracting 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee, with thre...

RBI to rationalise risk weightage on housing loans to push demand

In order to promote the housing sector, Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to rationalise risk weightage on housing loans, making the product attractive for both borrower and lenders. With revision in the risk weightage, the requiremen...

Nokia wins Orange Belgium's 5G contract, Huawei says 'fair competition'

Orange Belgium, a subsidiary of Frances Orange, said on Friday it had selected Nokias radio gear to renew its existing networks and roll out its future 5G network.Reuters reported on Thursday that the Belgian telecom operator and its local ...

RBI to conduct on-tap TLTRO worth Rs 1 lakh cr

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday said it will conduct on-tap targeted long-term repo operations TLTRO for an amount of Rs 1 lakh crore to ensure comfortable liquidity conditions in the system. It has been decided to conduct on-tap TL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020