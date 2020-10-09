Left Menu
GSFC launches indigenous variety of calcium nitrate, boronated calcium nitrate

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals India Ltd (GSFC) on Friday launched an indigenous variety of calcium nitrate and boronated calcium nitrate. In the statement, the Fertilizer Ministry said that GSFC currently has 10,000 tonne per year capacity to manufacture these two products.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals India Ltd (GSFC) on Friday launched an indigenous variety of calcium nitrate and boronated calcium nitrate. Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya launched the products via video conference.

Calcium nitrate is used as a water-soluble fertilizer in agriculture. In addition, this product is also used in wastewater treatment and to increase the strength of cement concrete. Calcium nitrate and boronated calcium nitrate is being manufactured for the first time in India. Till now, it was imported from other countries.

These two products were launched in the retail market for the first time from Solan in Himachal Pradesh and Bhavnagar in Gujarat, an official statement said. "There is no doubt that these products will be a great success in domestic market," Mandaviya said.

He said GSFC has taken this decisive step towards "AatmaNirbhar Bharat and AatmaNirbhar Krishi" responding to the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Further, Mandaviya said the indigenous variety of calcium nitrate and boronated calcium nitrate will provide a quality product at a cheaper rate to the farmer community in the country than the imported ones.

He said the two products that were launched have been certified by a recognized laboratory. In the statement, the Fertilizer Ministry said that GSFC currently has 10,000 tonne per year capacity to manufacture these two products. Within three months, production is expected to increase to 15,000 tonne per year.

GSFC plans to increase the production to 30,000 tonne in next nine to 12 months, the statement said. Last year, India imported around 1.25 lakh tonne of calcium nitrate at Rs 225 crore. Of this, 76 per cent was imported from China and the rest from other countries like Norway and Israel. The GSFC itself imported and sold 4,600 tonne last year.

Regional offices of GSFC across the country also took part in this digital launch..

