2 killed as truck crashes into building in Delhi

However, tre driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the furniture factory in Pul Prahladpur area There was no other casualty in the accident, said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:12 IST
A truck driver and his helper were killed in the early hours of Friday after their vehicle rammed into a factory building on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in southeast Delhi, police said

Arif Ali was driving the truck and Mumtaz Ali Badre was seated beside him at the time of the accident, police said, adding that the duo hailed from a village in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the truck carrying iron rods had left Okhla Industrial area at around 4 am and was on its way to a warehouse in Palwal, Haryana. However, tre driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the furniture factory in Pul Prahladpur area

There was no other casualty in the accident, said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast).

