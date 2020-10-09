Maha govt has no 'post COVID-19' economic plan: Mungantiwar
"Around 20,000 crore can be taken as loan to give relief to common citizens," he added. "The government does not have any post COVID-19 plan focusing on development projects, farming sector, industries, MSMEs etc, or creation of jobs," Mungantiwar alleged..PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:25 IST
Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday attacked the Uddhav Thackeray government over its fiscal policies and accused it of not having any "post COVID-19 plan" to rejuvenate Maharashtra's economy. Mungantiwar, finance minister in the previous BJP government under Devendra Fadnavis, said the state can approach the Reserve Bank of India to take a loan on the basis of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to give relief to people hit by the economic downturn due to the outbreak and lockdown.
He said Maharashtra can take loan of up to Rs 1.6 lakh crore on the basis of its GSDP. "Around 20,000 crore can be taken as loan to give relief to common citizens," he added.
"The government does not have any post COVID-19 plan focusing on development projects, farming sector, industries, MSMEs etc, or creation of jobs," Mungantiwar alleged..
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra Fadnavis
- the Uddhav Thackeray
- Sudhir Mungantiwar
- Mungantiwar
ALSO READ
Govt under Nitish Kumar has worked for people, will be re-elected: Devendra Fadnavis
He will give jobs to 10 lakh criminals: Devendra Fadnavis takes swipe at Tejashwi Yadav
Devendra Fadnavis appointed as BJP Bihar in-charge ahead of Assembly polls
BJP appoints former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for Bihar assembly polls: Statement.