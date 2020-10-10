Fire breaks out at Tehran metro station; no casualties - Mehr
A fire broke out at a metro station in the west of the Iranian capital on Saturday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said, adding there were no casualties. A spokesman for the state emergency services, Mojtaba Khaledi, said a gas leak appeared to have caused the 7.45 a.m. blaze at the Ekbatan station in Tehran. No trains were damaged. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Mark Potter)Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 12:18 IST
A fire broke out at a metro station in the west of the Iranian capital on Saturday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said, adding there were no casualties.
A spokesman for the state emergency services, Mojtaba Khaledi, said a gas leak appeared to have caused the 7.45 a.m. blaze at the Ekbatan station in Tehran. No trains were damaged.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian