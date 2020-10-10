ISDM Receives 'special mention' award at the Innovation for India Awards 2020

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) was announced as a recipient of the 'special mention award' instituted by Marico Innovation Foundation this year. ISDM was awarded the honour for its unique contribution in pioneering a curriculum that is solely aimed at creating professionally equipped Development Managers to contribute to the Indian social sector. With support from a faculty comprising of noted academics, thought leaders and development practitioners from across the globe, the institution has been working towards building a domain that deviates from Business Management, yet aims at developing professional, socially-aware, deeply sensitive and reflective managers and leaders for organisations in the Indian Development sector.

As per available estimates, the development sector in the country has more than 3.3 million Non-Profit Institutions (NPIs) and employs more than 18.22 million people currently in the country. Traditionally a closed-door event that is attended by noted leaders from the Indian corporate world, impact investors and entrepreneurs from across India, the 8th edition of the Marico Innovation awards was hosted through a virtual event this year. Over 6,000 participants registered for the virtual event from different entrepreneurship communities from Asia, Middle-East, Europe and USA.

"There is no dearth of ideas or money to drive social change in our country. What we need is leadership and management talent that has the knowledge, ability and skills to lead social purpose organisations and create an impact. We at ISDM have aimed to do that through our curriculum, research and practices. It is an honour to receive this award that recognises our attempt," said Ravi Sreedharan, Founder and Director, ISDM. "Even as the mission of making a better India is articulated in our constitution and underscored in many of our policy documents and welfare programmes, there is a management deficit in the development sector to realise that mission. At ISDM, we have crafted a customised programme giving students a deep understanding of society and development perspectives as well as exposure to essential principles of management. Students will develop the acumen to lead social purpose organisations at scale," said Dr AK Shiva Kumar, Chairman Academic Council ISDM.

"Today innovation is the top agenda for any business leader in the world as we navigate extremely competitive and hard times. Through my personal journey, I believe that a lot of the challenges that we face as a nation can be solved with innovative solutions and can aptly propel India's growth. Through this platform we aim to bring to the forefront such innovations by providing them both with the spotlight and support they need to succeed," said Harsh Mariwala, Founder of Marico Innovation Foundation and Chairman of Marico Limited, while sharing his thoughts on the importance of the awards that were instituted in 2006. The 'Innovation for India Awards 2020' were held in association with the Marico Innovation Foundation on October 9, 2020 between 5-6.30 PM (IST).

The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) was established as an Institution under the aegis of Development Management Foundation in 2016. Since its inception, the organisation has been working towards making a positive impact on the development sector and has been engaging with students, pracademics and thought leaders in shaping its work and Body of Knowledge. It offers a Post-Graduate Programme in Development Leadership for students as well as curated modules for existing development sector practitioners, leaders and social entrepreneurs.

Marico Innovation Foundation was founded in 2003 by Harsh Mariwala at a time when innovation was not a focus of the government or corporates. The Foundation aims to nurture innovation across business and social sectors. 'Innovation for India' Awards - Incepted in the year 2006, is a biennial platform that has become the benchmark for recognition in the country with the most prolific leaders and thinkers coming together to handpick and recognize undiscovered innovations in our country.

This is the first-of-its-kind platform that not only showcases the innovations but also provides them access to relevant ecosystem stakeholders (such as investors, industry and business leaders) to help accelerate their growth journey. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Indian industry leaders sign up for near-zero emissions by 2050