Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels

The currency has lost about 56% of its value in 2020 as a drop in oil prices has deepened the economic crisis in the country, which also has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East. The official exchange rate - used mostly for imports of state-subsidised food and medicine - is 42,000 rials per dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 14:27 IST
Iran's rial hits new low against dollar as economy reels

The Iranian rial fell to a new low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday as the economy reels under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. sanctions. The dollar was selling for as much as 304,300 rials on the unofficial market, up from 295,940 on Friday, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.

The economic daily Donya-e-Eqtesad’s website gave the dollar rate as 303,300, up 6,000 rials from Friday. The currency has lost about 56% of its value in 2020 as a drop in oil prices has deepened the economic crisis in the country, which also has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East.

The official exchange rate - used mostly for imports of state-subsidised food and medicine - is 42,000 rials per dollar. The United States on Thursday slapped fresh sanctions on Iran's financial sector, targeting 18 banks to further choke off Iranian revenues as Washington ramps up pressure on Tehran weeks ahead of the U.S. election.

Iranian central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati dismissed the sanctions as political propaganda and played down their practical impact. “What needs to be decided in this regard was decided two years ago,” Hemmati was quoted as saying by Iranian media. “Therefore, the banks that were party to the agreement with Iran have decided to continue trading with Iran.”

Analysts said the sanctions may further deter European and other foreign banks from working with Iran, even for permitted humanitarian transactions. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com, Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Grenade lobbed at Assam Rifles camp in Nagaland, none injured

Unidentified persons lobbed a grenade at an Assam Rifles transit camp in Nagalands Dimapur district on Saturday, police said. The grenade exploded inside the camp but no one was injured, Dimapur Police PRO T Relo Aye said.The incident took ...

110 kg poppy husk seized, 7 arrested in Jharkhand

Seven persons have been arrested and 110 kg poppy husk seized from their possession in Jharkhands Palamu district, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a Bihar-bound jeep and seized the poppy husk worth ov...

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be. The ceasefire, clinched aft...

FICCI fined Rs 20 lakh for violating dust control norms

The Delhi government on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg here, according to an official order. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020