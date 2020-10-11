Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sun Pharma recalls 747 bottles of generic diabetes drug in US market: USFDA

The US health regulator has classified it as a Class-II recall, which is initiated in a "situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote". Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release suspension is a prescription oral medication indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:02 IST
Sun Pharma recalls 747 bottles of generic diabetes drug in US market: USFDA

Leading drug maker Sun Pharma is recalling 747 bottles of generic diabetes drug in the US due to possibility of the affected lot containing cancer causing nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the acceptable intake limit, the US health regulator has said. As per the latest Enforcement Report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling the bottles of RIOMET ER (metformin hydrochloride for extended-release oral suspension) in the American market.

As per the USFDA, the company is recalling the product due to deviation from the current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) -- detection of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) impurity in finished drug product. The product has been manufactured at Sun Pharma's Mohali-based manufacturing plant and is being recalled by its US-based subsidiary.

The company initiated the recall on September 23, the USFDA said. The US health regulator has classified it as a Class-II recall, which is initiated in a "situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote".

Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release suspension is a prescription oral medication indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus. Various companies across the globe have announced similar recalls for the product after the USFDA pointed out presence of NDMA above permissible limits.

In July this year, Lupin and Granules India had also recalled close to 9.71 lakh bottles of generic diabetes drug in the US for the similar reason. FDA's testing has shown elevated levels of NDMA in some extended release (ER) metformin formulation, but not in the immediate release (IR) formulation or in the active pharmaceutical ingredient.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen based on results from laboratory tests. It is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and food, including meats, dairy products and vegetables. In a separate note, the USFDA said Strides Pharma Inc, a unit of Bengaluru-based Strides Pharma Science Ltd, is recalling 11,280 bottles of Potassium Chloride extended-release rablets due to "failed dissolution specifications".

The Class II recall was initiated by the company on August 24..

TRENDING

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,263 new coronavirus cases, 411 more deaths; Australia reports no COVID-19 deaths for third day and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15 the previous day, the national health authority said on Sunday.All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the...

K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans

Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom. Titled Map of The Soul ONE, the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped it...

Soccer-De Bruyne open to signing new Man City deal

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is open to extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium but says negotiations over a new contract have yet to take place. De Bruyne has won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, as well as a host of...

K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans

Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom. Titled Map of The Soul ONE, the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020