Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Naxals wanted for cop's murder surrender in Chhattisgarh

Two Naxals, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a policeman and carried cash rewards on their heads, have surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, an official said on Sunday. Markam, who joined the banned outfit in 2017, was a member of its small action team, Pallava said. The two were allegedly involved in the killing of a police constable in Bastanar fair last year, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:56 IST
Two Naxals wanted for cop's murder surrender in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two Naxals, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a policeman and carried cash rewards on their heads, have surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, an official said on Sunday. Bhupesh Sodhi alias Budra and Umesh Kumar Markam, both residents of Katekalyan police station limits in the district, turned themselves in before Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava on Saturday.

Sodhi, associated with the outlawed CPI (Maoist) since last nine years, was active as commander of the Chetna Natya Madli, a cultural wing of Maoists. Markam, who joined the banned outfit in 2017, was a member of its small action team, Pallava said.

The two were allegedly involved in the killing of a police constable in Bastanar fair last year, he said. They were also involved in other incidents of attack on police personnel and killings of civilians, he said.

Markam was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, while a Rs 1 lakh reward had been announced on Sodhi, he said. The official said the two cadres in their statement said they were disillusioned by the "hollow Maoist ideology".

They also said that the recent surrenders by their colleagues as a part of Lon Varratu campaign of local police prompted them to quit the banned outfit, Pallava said. They were given an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 and will be provided facilities further as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Under the Lon Varratu (termed coined in local Gondi dialect which means 'return to your village/home') initiative, the Dantewada police have been putting up posters and banners in the native villages of Naxals, who carry cash rewards on their head, and appealing them to return to the mainstream. Since the drive was launched in June, 114 Naxals have so far surrendered in the district, the official said.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

B-town celebs pour in wishes for Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

As legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 78th birthday on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia are among the first ones to send in warm birthday wishes to him on social media. Amitabh Bachchans co-star Ayus...

S.Korea eases social distancing curbs amid COVID-19 downtrend

South Korea said on Sunday it will begin social distancing rules on Monday, allowing the reopening of nightly entertainment facilities and sports fixtures, as new coronavirus cases have been edging lower in recent weeks.Daily infections of ...

Elle King, boyfriend Dan Tooker are engaged

Singer Elle King and her boyfriend, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, have got engaged after a year of dating. King took to Instagram to share the news and revealed that they both proposed to each other while celebrating their one-year anniversary ...

Temple priest shot at in UP's Gonda, Case registered against four persons

A case has been registered against four people after a temple priest was allegedly shot at in Itia Thok, according to Gonda police on Sunday. A temple priest was shot last night at a village in Itia Thok, Gonda. He was admitted to a hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020