Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 killed, 1 injured as car rams tractor in Delhi

Some passersby pulled out the victims, who were childhood friends, from the mangled car and sent them to Acharaya Shree Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said Rajesh Sharma (32), Tarun Gupta (42) and Charandeep Singh (38), all residents of Pandav Nagar, were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 21:04 IST
3 killed, 1 injured as car rams tractor in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons were killed and one injured early Sunday as the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor on Shadipur flyover in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, police said. The accident took place after the car hit the tractor from the rear near the Kirti Nagar metro station around 1.30 am, they said. Some passersby pulled out the victims, who were childhood friends, from the mangled car and sent them to Acharaya Shree Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said Rajesh Sharma (32), Tarun Gupta (42) and Charandeep Singh (38), all residents of Pandav Nagar, were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital. Parveen Singh (38), a resident of Jhilmil, is under treatment and was not fit for recording a statement, the DCP said. He said the accident took place on a road from Moti Nagar to Patel Nagar on the Shadipur flyover.

Sharma's brother-in-law Girja Shankar Joshi said the four had gone for a dinner Saturday in Punjabi Bagh area when the incident happened. "They were childhood friends. I spoke to Parveen's wife who said he was in a deep trauma. I could not speak to her for long as we were busy in cremation," Joshi said. Rajesh Sharma used to work with a courier company at Mahipalpur and is survived by his wife and two daughters. Charandeep Singh used to work in a media organisation and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son, while Tarun Gupta used to run a computer shop at his residence and is survived by his wife and a daughter, police said.

Parveen is the owner of the car, but he was not driving it at the time of the incident, they said. Police said an FIR has been registered and the bodies have been shifted to the DDU Hospital for autopsy and further investigation is underway.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of Durga puja, Ramleela celebrations, DDMA issues guidelines for holding large events

The DDMA on Sunday issued fresh set of guidelines for holding congregations and gatherings, with strict adherence to laid down COVID-19 safety protocols, ahead of the Durga Puja and Ramleela celebrations in the city. In an order, Delhi Chie...

French tourist tests positive for coronavirus in TN

A French tourist on a visit to this island town has tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to a hospital, Health department officials said on Sunday. The 44-year old woman has been admitted to a hospital in Ramanathapuram for treatm...

Commemorative coin as part of Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary celebrations: PM Modi

The Union government will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 on Monday as part of Vijaya Raje Scindias birth centenary celebrations. She was a Jana Sangh leader and one of the founding members of the BJP.Tomorrow, 12th October is the Ja...

C'garh: Cousin brother-sister duo killed over love affair; two kin held

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 21-year-old man and his cousin sister were allegedly poisoned to death by two of their family members in Chhattisgarhs Durg district for reportedly having a love affair, police said on Sunday. The vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020