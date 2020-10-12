Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Bank of Kenya to pay former MD Munir Sheikh Ahmed Sh26 mln for unlawful sacking

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 12-10-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 10:26 IST
National Bank of Kenya to pay former MD Munir Sheikh Ahmed Sh26 mln for unlawful sacking
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook / National Bank of Kenya

National Bank of Kenya has been ordered to pay the former managing director, Munir Sheikh Ahmed Sh26,520,000 as compensation for unlawful dismissing, according to a news report by The Star.

Justice Byram Ongaya at the Milimani law courts on October 9 has said it was unfair for the bank to dismiss Munir Sheikh Ahmed on allegations of gross misconduct.

Munir was dismissed in 2016 over alleged gross misconduct occasioned by an alleged failure to take appropriate action to ensure that the bank's financial results reflected the correct position.

The bank said, "The bank's interim financial statements for June 2015 and September 2015 erroneously showed that the bank was making profits whereas the final reports indicated actual losses."

The judge of the Employment Court, Ongaya has said that it was unreasonable to dismiss Munir upon a general allegation that was never established at the time of his sacking.

According to him, the lack of establishment of the reason for termination amounted to unfair labor practice.

In court, Munir submitted that he was recruited to the position of MD at the bank in 2012 for a term of five years. He was fired 16 months to the end of his term.

In his view, his employer did not accord him a fair hearing before his dismissal.

He attributed the unfair hearing to the bank publishing a press statement in the print media about his compulsory leave on account of a pending internal audit process on the bank's financial performance before hearing him out.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Telcos still hopeful of reduction in spectrum price, doing regular follow-up on NDCP: COAI

Telecom operators are still hopeful of reduction in the base price of spectrum for the next auction round even though the Digital Communications Commission DCC has cleared the cumulative floor price of Rs 5.22 lakh crore for the airwaves to...

FOCUS-As globe gallops into vaccine trials, insurers remain unfazed

The world is racing towards a vaccine in record time, stirring public concerns about safety to the extent that nine leading developers have felt compelled to issue a pledge to uphold scientific standards and testing rigor.Yet, while more th...

Australian state premier had secret relationship with China-linked politician

The premier of Australias most populous state told a corruption inquiry on Monday that she had had a secret close personal relationship with a politician under investigation for monetising his position through business dealings with China.N...

Former India football captain Carton Chapman is dead

Former India football captain Carlton Chapman, who had formed a deadly trio in club football with Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan in the 1990s, died on Monday following a heart attack in Bengaluru. He was 49. Chapman was hospitalised on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020