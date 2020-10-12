Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China, Cambodia clinch free trade pact in under a year

China and Cambodia signed a free trade agreement on Monday, put together in under a year and aimed at slashing tariffs and boosting market access between Beijing and one of its most important Asian allies. The agreement, for which talks started late last year, covers sectors that include trade, tourism and agriculture, under which both countries will cut duties for their products.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:16 IST
UPDATE 1-China, Cambodia clinch free trade pact in under a year
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China and Cambodia signed a free trade agreement on Monday, put together in under a year, and aimed at slashing tariffs and boosting market access between Beijing and one of its most important Asian allies.

The agreement, for which talks started late last year, covers sectors that include trade, tourism, and agriculture, under which both countries will cut duties for their products. The signing was attended by the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at a ceremony streamed online.

"The signing of the agreement signifies even stronger ties between the two countries and marks another key historical milestone for Cambodia China relations," Cambodia's Commerce Minister, Pan Sorasak, told the ceremony. The agreement, which he said he hoped would come into effect early next year, "would provide a more robust economic partnership through a higher degree of market access, liberalization for goods, services, and investment," he said.

There were no details provided about the agreement and it was not immediately clear how it would work with the existing trade arrangements between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Cambodia is a member. Depending on its terms, the deal could be a boost for Cambodia, which suffered the suspension last year of part of its special trade preferences with the European Union, a key market for its exports, over human rights concerns.

That included re-imposing tariffs on certain garments and footwear, which are central to manufacturing jobs and its economy. Cambodia, which is among Asia's poorest countries, has been an important ally to China in recent years and has been accused of giving it de facto veto power in ASEAN's consensus-based decision-making process in return for economic support.

Cambodia has rejected that and insisted its foreign policy is not under China's influence.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19Thakur, in a tweet, said he had quarantined himself at his residence last week after coming in contact with someone who had coronavirusOn docto...

Rupee logs 1st drop in four sessions, down 12 paise against USD

The rupee snapped its three-session winning run on Monday, slipping 12 paise to close at 73.28 against the US dollar amid weakening Asian peers against the greenback. Starting off on a bullish note, the Indian currency touched the days high...

All peace-loving citizens need to stand together to fight violent crimes

While South Africa faces a mammoth task of tackling the scourge of violent crimes, the fight will require that all peace-loving citizens stand together not only to condemn these acts but also work together to end them, says President Cyril ...

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in 'high risk zone', say doctors

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a high risk zone though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday. The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever and continues to be in a drowsy,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020