Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday increased by Rs 18 to Rs 1,897 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in December traded up by Rs 18, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 1,897 per quintal with an open interest of 23,000 lots

For delivery in January, cottonseed oil cake rose by Rs 22, or 1.17 per cent, to Rs 1,899 per quintal with an open interest of 4,460 lots. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.