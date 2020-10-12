Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Airways CEO replaced as company fights for survival

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz has been replaced after 4 1/2 years on the job as the COVID-19 pandemic pummels airlines around the world. Airlines around the world have seen passenger numbers plummet amid government-imposed travel restrictions and concerns about the safety of air travel during the pandemic. Earlier this year, Cruz told the House of Commons transport select committee that BA was “fighting for our own survival.''(AP) RUP RUP.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:50 IST
British Airways CEO replaced as company fights for survival

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz has been replaced after 4 1/2 years on the job as the COVID-19 pandemic pummels airlines around the world. International Consolidated Airlines Group, BA's parent company, said Monday that Cruz had been replaced by Sean Doyle, previously the boss of Aer Lingus, another carrier in the group.

BA has been criticized in recent months for its handling of 12,000 job cuts linked to the pandemic. The airline's passenger traffic dropped 95 per cent from a year earlier in the second quarter, leading to a first-half operating loss of 4.04 billion euros (USD 4.77 billion). Airlines around the world have seen passenger numbers plummet amid government-imposed travel restrictions and concerns about the safety of air travel during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Cruz told the House of Commons transport select committee that BA was “fighting for our own survival.''(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka cabinet reshuffle is proof of govt's failure in handling COVID pandemic: Congress

The Congress in Karnataka on Monday claimed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reshuffling his cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the governments miserable failure in handling COVID-19. Minister B Sriramulu was divested of the ...

BimaKaro unveils a quirky TVC campaign BimaKaro Aagey Badho

New Delhi India, Oct 12 ANI BusinessWire India BimaKaro.in the brand of DJT Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., an independent, privately-owned insurance broking company in India, today rolled out its new campaign - BimaKaro - Aagey Badho. Emphasi...

Process for election of next chairperson to be concluded by December: ICC

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday confirmed the start of the process for the election of its next chairperson. The apex cricketing body said that the process for electing the next chairperson is underway and it is expected to ...

Essar Ports' cargo handling rises 12.5 pc at 12.6 MT in Sept quarter

Essar Ports on Monday said it witnessed a 12.5 per cent rise in cargo handling to 12.6 million tonne MT in the September 2020 quarter as compared with the previous quarter, despite COVID-19 challenges. The port had handled 11.2 MT cargo in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020