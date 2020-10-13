Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday, fueled by expectations of a coronavirus relief package and by a rally in Amazon, Apple and other technology stocks ahead quarterly earnings season. Apple Inc jumped 6.4%, adding $128 billion to its stock market value, ahead of an event on Tuesday, when it is expected to unveil its newest iPhones.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 01:48 IST
US STOCKS-Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday, fueled by expectations of a coronavirus relief package and by a rally in Amazon, Apple and other technology stocks ahead quarterly earnings season.

Apple Inc jumped 6.4%, adding $128 billion to its stock market value, ahead of an event on Tuesday, when it is expected to unveil its newest iPhones. Amazon rallied 4.8% ahead of its annual Prime Day shopping event on Oct. 13 and 14. Microsoft jumped 2.6%, helping lift the S&P 500 information technology index 2.7%.

The S&P 500 was about 1% below its record closing high from Sept. 2, nearly recovering from most of a 9% pullback last month. "Apple is crushing it. There's some euphoria around the name," said Phil Blancato, chief executive of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York. "The market leaders are once again the tech names, supported by the fact that the economy continues to expand."

Optimistic sentiment dominated after the Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance. "It looks like the administration wants a deal done before the election," said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago. "Now it's up to the Republican Senate to figure out how big the number is going to be."

Many investors view Democratic candidate Joe Biden as more likely to raise taxes, and for months have seen a second term for Trump, who favors deregulation, as better for the overall stock market. However, with growing expectations of a Democratic win in next month's presidential election, investors are increasingly pointing to potential benefits of a Biden presidency, such as greater infrastructure spending and less global trade uncertainty.

Betting odds aggregated by RealClearPolitics suggest bettors see a 67% chance Biden will win and a 33% chance for Trump, the greatest gap so far between the two candidates. With the Oct. 15 presidential debate officially canceled, Trump plans to travel to key battleground states this week as his doctor declared he was no longer a transmission risk for the novel coronavirus.

Results from big U.S. banks will be in focus this week, with JPMorgan & Co and Citigroup set to report on Tuesday. Overall, analysts expect third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies to fall 21% from a year earlier, smaller than a 31% slump in the second quarter.

"Earnings are expected to be negative, but I think most people would say, 'Yes, but we set the bar so low that we will probably beat Q3 numbers the way we beat Q2 numbers'," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA in New York. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.88% to end at 28,837.52 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.64% to 3,534.22.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.56% to 11,876.26. The S&P 500 energy index fell 0.15% as oil prices dropped on easing supply worries.

Twitter Inc jumped 5.1% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the social media company's shares to "buy" on expectations of continued growth in 2021. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.2 billion shares, compared with the 9.7 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.79-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.57-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 71 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 159 new highs and 14 new lows. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru, and Sinead Carew in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

TRENDING

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

To stimulate demand, expenditure will be front-loaded; new schemes include LTC cash voucher scheme and special festival advance: FM.

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained by recriminations, reports of fighting

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing strains on a two-day-old humanitarian ceasefire intended to end heavy fighting over the mountain enclave....

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months; so do symptoms for many

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 antibodies last at least three months so do symptoms for manyThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find tre...

Kamala Harris slams 'reckless' Senate Republicans for pushing SC judge nomination over COVID-19 relief

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate and California Senator Kamala Harris on Monday hit out at the Republican Party for pushing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court over Covid-19 relief even as the US continues t...

People News Roundup: From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINKs riseBLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020