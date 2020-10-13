NephroPlus acquires majority stake in Philippine's Royal Care dialysis centers

NephroPlus, a city-based dialysis network and a trailblazer on Tuesday said it acquired majority stake in Royal Care Dialysis Centers Inc (RCDC), a reputed dialysis network in the Philippines with deep focus in delivering high quality care. According to a press release by NephroPlus, through this strategic partnership, the dialysis chain has become the top Indian dialysis network to expand overseas, marking the companys transition to becoming a multinationalcorporation.

Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus said with the acquisition the company aims to become the largest dialysis network in Philippines in next 5 years. "We have already started talking to several dialysis centres in Philippines to fuel our expansion plans.

With this entry into Philippines, we reiterate our commitment to build a dominant multinational network across Asia, Middle East and CIS geographies," Vikram said. RCDC Network is a growing network in Philippines and currently treats approximately 400 dialysis patients across its 6 dialysis clinics located in Metro Manila and other nearby provinces.

Through this deal, NephroPlus will be responsible for the network's existing operations and will lend all its India based protocols, technologies and operational expertise to RCDC with an aim to improve dialysis care in the Philippines. As part of company's overseas expansion strategy, NephroPlus aims to expand the services in other provinces and grow this network to 50 dialysis centers in next 5 years to be the Founder of Royal Care Dialysis Network, Sunil Chellani said, "We aim to bring NephroPlus's world class clinical care coupled with industry leading patient centric philosophy to better serve patients in the Philippines.

With this partnership, we are confident that we will grow to become the dominant dialysis network in Philippines in 4 5 years." NephroPlus currently operates 230 dialysis centers in 132 cities across 20 states in India..