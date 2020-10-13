Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after four-day winning streak as J&J vaccine worries weigh

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday after a four-day winning streak as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trials spurred concerns about a full economic rebound from the coronavirus-led downturn. Johnson & Johnson raised its annual profit forecast, but its shares dropped 1.2% as it suspended clinical trials following an unexplained illness in a study participant, possibly delaying one of the most closely watched efforts to contain the global pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:00 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after four-day winning streak as J&J vaccine worries weigh

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday after a four-day winning streak as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trials spurred concerns about a full economic rebound from the coronavirus-led downturn.

Johnson & Johnson raised its annual profit forecast, but its shares dropped 1.2% as it suspended clinical trials following an unexplained illness in a study participant, possibly delaying one of the most closely watched efforts to contain the global pandemic. Some of the worst-hit companies due to the pandemic - cruise line operators Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and hotel operator Wynn Resorts Ltd - were among the top losers on the S&P 500.

"It reminds those betting on a vaccine that it's probably not as clear cut that it's just on the horizon as the administration makes it to be," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey. Adding to the negative tone, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected President Donald Trump's latest offer on COVID-19 stimulus, in the latest sign that a bipartisan deal on coronavirus relief remains unlikely ahead of the November election.

Hopes of more U.S. fiscal stimulus and a rally in technology heavyweights led stocks higher on Monday, bringing the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq within 2% of their record highs hit in September after a pullback last month. Apple Inc gave up early gains to fall 1.9% ahead of a virtual event starting 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) where it is widely expected to unveil four new iPhones.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc, which have already surged 86% this year, added 0.2% as it began 48 hours of promotions as part of "Prime Day" in an early start to the holiday shopping season. Kicking off third-quarter earnings season, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup surpassed analyst estimates for quarterly profit on a surge in trading revenue. However, their shares fell 0.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

Bank stocks slipped 0.6%. The index has widely underperformed the broader market in 2020 and analysts expect the sector's earnings to take years to make a full recovery as interest rates remain near record lows. Overall, analysts expect third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 firms to slide 20.7% from a year earlier, smaller than a 31% tumble in the prior quarter.

At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 109.40 points, or 0.38%, at 28,728.12, the S&P 500 was down 12.27 points, or 0.35%, at 3,521.95, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 30.51 points, or 0.26%, at 11,845.75. Walt Disney Co jumped 3.5% as it restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other streaming services.

The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc rose 3.7% after reporting better than expected quarterly profit as the recovery rally in global financial markets boosted asset values and pulled in more investor funds. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.54-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.98-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and six new lows.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Democrats dealt blows in Georgia and Texas voting-rights cases

Democrats were dealt a blow in U.S. legal cases challenging voting rules in Georgia and Texas as people cast early votes with just three weeks to go in the presidential campaign. In Texas, where in-person voting started on Tuesday, a federa...

JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession

JPMorgan Chase Co executives are cautiously optimistic that the coronavirus pandemic will not send the economy into the worst possible tailspin, and feel confident enough in the banks financial position to start repurchasing shares again s...

WWII jungle fighting unit approved for congressional medal

The soldiers spent months behind enemy lines, marching hundreds of miles through the tangled jungles and steep mountains of Burma as they battled hunger and disease between firefights with Japanese forces during their secret mission. In Feb...

IMF sees less severe global contraction but trouble in emerging markets

Forecasts for the global economy are somewhat less dire as rich nations and China have rebounded quicker than expected from coronavirus lockdowns, but the outlook for many emerging markets has worsened, the International Monetary Fund said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020