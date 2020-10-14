Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shares drop on property sector woes, Xi speech aids tech stocks

China stocks slid on Wednesday, with property firms leading the losses due to mounting pressure for raising fresh cash under the government's new debt-ratio caps, while some tech shares climbed after comments from President Xi Jinping. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.54% at 3,341.73.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-10-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 10:26 IST
China shares drop on property sector woes, Xi speech aids tech stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks slid on Wednesday, with property firms leading the losses due to mounting pressure for raising fresh cash under the government's new debt-ratio caps, while some tech shares climbed after comments from President Xi Jinping.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.54% at 3,341.73. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.61%, with the real estate sub-index dropping 1.09%, while the healthcare index inched up 0.09%. The financial sector sub-index slipped by 0.56%, while the consumer staples sector was down 0.76%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.02% to 9,880.74, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.27% at 24,583.40. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.48%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.5% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.87%​.

** Shares of China Evergrande Group, the country's most indebted property developer, fell as much as 18% in early trading. The company raised $555 million in a slimmed-down share sale after initially targeting up to double that amount. ** Shares of Shenzen-based Tencent Holdings Ltd hit an all-time high by surging 2.2% in the morning.

** Shenzhen will strengthen property rights and protection of entrepreneurs, President Xi said on Wednesday, in a speech marking the establishment of the country's first economic zone in the southern city four decades earlier. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.10% and Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.08%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.7392 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 6.745.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt invites proposals for development of EV charging infrastructure on major highways

The government has invited proposals for the installation of charging stations from entities that intend to build and operate charging infrastructure on major highways and expressways in the country. The Department of Heavy Industries has f...

Arsenal star Nketiah breaks all-time England U21 scoring record

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah became the all-time top goalscorer for Englands Under-21 side with his strike against Turkey on Tuesday. Nketiah netted the ball in the 88th minute of the U21 European Championship qualifier at Molineux Stadium...

SPARC receives positive top-line results from phase 3 trial for investigational drug

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company SPARC on Wednesday said it has received positive top-line results from phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery. SPAR...

Himachal Technical Education minister tests COVID-19 positive

Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the fifth minister, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, and the 12th MLA in the 68-member state Assembly to have contracted the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020