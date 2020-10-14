Left Menu
Omega Healthcare recognized as star performer by Everest Group RCM Operations - Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020

Omega Healthcare, a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions and services to the US healthcare space, has been named in the leaders' quadrant and recognized as a 'Star Performer', ahead of its peers, in the Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations - Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:24 IST
Omega Healthcare. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Omega Healthcare, a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions and services to the US healthcare space, has been named in the leaders' quadrant and recognized as a 'Star Performer', ahead of its peers, in the Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations - Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020. Omega's positioning in the leaders' quadrant consistently, highlights the ability to deliver leading edge solutions and services. In the report, Everest evaluates 26 leading RCM service providers, on various parameters including, portfolio mix, depth and breadth of services, innovation and value delivered.

The Star Performer of the Year rating signifies that Omega has the maximum number of top-quartile performance improvements across all of the parameters, year-on-year. This highlights Omega's market leading services capability to deliver superior value. "We are delighted to be recognized as a Star Performer in the Leaders' quadrant. It is testimony to our commitment towards our customers. We continue to strengthen our capabilities, deepen our domain expertise and build new solutions that enable our clients' to succeed," said Gopi Natarajan, Co-Founder and CEO, Omega Healthcare.

The industry is witnessing disruption through rapid deployment of technology and analytics. This augurs well for Omega as it is poised to further consolidate its leadership position. "This is a recognition of our strategic vision and years of continuous investment in people and technology. We believe this validates the priority we've placed on accelerating our investments in analytics, AI and automation. As the industry recoups from the pandemic, we are well positioned to partner with our clients to improve their business outcomes," said Sumit Sachdeva, Chief Operating Officer, Omega Healthcare.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.

