Get Inspired with Olymp Trade’s 6th-Anniversary Tournament

On October 20 to mark its 6th birthday celebration, Olymp Trade launches the Inspire Tournament - the platform's biggest trading competition of 2020. With 3 Leagues, daily tasks, and Community Goals, there are more ways to win than ever. Founded in 2014, Olymp Trade continues to strive to be the best international online broker and build a community of successful traders worldwide. And although this year was difficult for the whole world, it did not become an exemption for the company's success.

With 16 million newly registered traders, this year brings the total to more than 60 million traders using our platform worldwide. 38 million people that trade on the move downloaded the Olymp Trade app for iOS and Android. As a result, there were 358 million trades (both FTT and Forex) completed on our platform this year. All this success would not be possible without Olymp Trade’s loyal community and trader’s valuable feedback and activity. The inspiration that the company got from this became the basis of the upcoming Inspire Tournament.

This is why from October 20 through November 2, traders from around the world will be able to compete for over $66,000 in prizes, risk-free trades, and more. The Inspire Tournament will bring together the platform’s newest releases and celebrate its community activities such as: • Support of MetaTrader 4 and continuous updates throughout the year • A new loyalty program - Trader’s Way, which opens more tools for trading, including different statuses (Starter, Advanced, and Expert) • Marketplace, where you can subscribe to advanced features and training for enhancing your trading success • A charity program launched by the company to help people of Indonesia and then India who were hit by COVID-19 • Olymp Trade Academy’s first YouTube challenge conducted • The Best Customer Support Broker Award presented by FXDaily.com As Olymp Trade seeks to inspire change through trading, there are more ways to win than any before. The Inspire Tournament will have 3 Leagues for the 3 Statuses: Starter, Advanced & Expert. And each League will have its own leaderboard and prizes - the overall Top 20 from each League will win a cash prize. Traders will also complete Daily and Tournament-long tasks to win individual and community prizes.

Joining for this tournament is free and simple. Just go to the special landing page and click the Register button. And get inspired by this exciting challenge! About Olymp Trade Olymp Trade is an internationally renowned broker operating throughout Asia, South America, and Africa. The company has a status of the Category-A Broker by the International Financial Commission for its reliability and consistent performance, Olymp Trade pays out over $13 million to its clients monthly, and the number continues to grow.