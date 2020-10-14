Wipro shares tank 7 pc; market valuation tumbles Rs 14,610 cr after quarterly earnings

Left Menu
Shares of IT services major Wipro on Wednesday tanked 7 per cent on the bourses after the company posted a 3.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:33 IST
Wipro Limited Image Credit: ANI

Shares of IT services major Wipro on Wednesday tanked 7 per cent on the bourses after the company posted a 3.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. The stock tumbled 6.81 per cent to close at Rs 350.15 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 7.25 per cent to Rs 348.50.

On the NSE, it plummeted 7.06 per cent to close at Rs 349.40. The company's market valuation also tanked Rs 14,610.99 crore to Rs 2,00,109.01 crore on the BSE.

On traded volume terms, 20.99 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 7.41 lakh units at the NSE during the day. Wipro on Tuesday posted a 3.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,465.7 crore in the three months ended September and projected revenue growth in the December quarter even as it announced a plan to buyback shares worth up to Rs 9,500 crore.

The Bengaluru-based company, which had registered a net profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) at Rs 2,552.7 crore in the year-ago period, registered an almost flat year-on-year revenue growth at Rs 15,114.5 crore in the latest September quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's net profit climbed over 3 per cent, while revenue was up by little over 1 per cent. Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said the demand environment has improved from the first quarter even though the pace of decision making remains a bit slower on the larger deals.

The buyback proposal, which is subject to shareholders' approval, will involve purchase of up to 23.75 crore equity shares, representing 4.16 per cent of the company's total paid up equity capital, at Rs 400 per share. The buyback size will be up to Rs 9,500 crore.

