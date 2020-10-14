Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe should use WTO Boeing win to de-escalate EU-US trade spat - German finmin

But Scholz told Reuters that anything that stood in the way of trade was in the interest of neither of the two giant economies and the ruling should help Europe dial down the conflict rather than lead to its further escalation. "There's no sense in measures that affect fair trade," he said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:05 IST
Europe should use WTO Boeing win to de-escalate EU-US trade spat - German finmin
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Europe must use its victory in its dispute with the United States over subsidies to planemaker Boeing as leverage to push for de-escalation in a broader trade conflict with Washington, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday. The European Union on Tuesday won the right to impose tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. goods in retaliation against subsidies for planemaker Boeing.

The World Trade Organization ruling threatens to intensify transatlantic trade tensions just three weeks ahead of the U.S. presidential election. But Scholz told Reuters that anything that stood in the way of trade was in the interest of neither of the two giant economies and the ruling should help Europe dial down the conflict rather than lead to its further escalation.

"There's no sense in measures that affect fair trade," he said. "So it is very clear that the decisions taken in the WTO must be used to step back from mutual threats... But it strengthens Europe's position, and that is good." Speaking after Germany's leading institutes released figures showing Europe's largest economy recovering faster than expected from the coronavirus pandemic, Scholz warned against slackening off on social distancing.

"We will be living with the virus and its dangers for a long time to come, and so we must call on everyone to be careful and button-up," he said. Scholz welcomed a proposal included in a draft communique of finance ministers from the G20 group of large economies to extend for six months a moratorium on debts owed by the world's poorest countries to help them during the pandemic but said the measure did not go far enough.

"I hope for the future that it doesn't stop there, but that countries that have lent a huge amount but not taken part in the moratorium also get involved - and also, of course, the private sector," he said. "The extension has to be a starting point."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-'On brink of disaster': shaken Europe battles COVID surge

European nations are extending restrictions well beyond social life to close schools, cancel surgeries and enlist legions of student medics as overwhelmed authorities face their nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of wi...

IPL 13: I don't think I saw a lot of assistance for spinners in Sharjah, says Washington Sundar

UAE pitches are generally on the slower side but Royal Challengers Bangalores RCB bowler Washington Sundar has not come across a lot of assistance for the spinners in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. Washington has been a key cog in t...

Corporate Clinic's founder awarded for capital structuring and financial re-engineering excellence

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, October 14 ANINewsVoir Dr B Ramakrishnan BRK, Founder, Corporate Clinic, a leading funding and advisory services company based out of Chennai, is presented with The Times Business Award 2020 in recognition of his t...

Soccer-Dier to miss England's Nations League clash against Denmark

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has been ruled out of Englands Nations League match against Denmark on Wednesday through injury. British media reported Dier, 26, sustained a slight hamstring issue during Englands 2-1 victory against Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020