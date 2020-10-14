Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's new travel testing plan will boost flying, minister says

A 14-day quarantine for arrivals from most countries could be replaced by an as-yet unspecified shorter isolation period followed by a negative test result under plans that Transport Minister Grant Shapps set out last week. "I believe the measures I've outlined will result in significantly more people flying in the months ahead," Shapps told a virtual ABTA travel industry association event.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:13 IST
UK's new travel testing plan will boost flying, minister says

Britain's transport minister said on Wednesday that his coronavirus testing plans would get more people flying in the months ahead, sounding an optimistic note at a time when travel companies are struggling to survive. A 14-day quarantine for arrivals from most countries could be replaced by an as-yet unspecified shorter isolation period followed by a negative test result under plans that Transport Minister Grant Shapps set out last week.

"I believe the measures I've outlined will result in significantly more people flying in the months ahead," Shapps told a virtual ABTA travel industry association event. Airlines have cut back their already anaemic flying schedules for autumn due to mounting travel restrictions in Europe.

Shapps said the government was working hard to get the new arrivals regime in place and much of the work had already been done. Final details due in early November. The International Air Transport Association has said the plan does not go far enough, because 80% of travellers will not fly it there is any quarantine in place.

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss told the event that a travel testing regime was urgently needed. After a 1.2 billion pound rescue and nearly 5,000 job cuts, Virgin is prepared for a severe downturn which continues into next year, but he warned that beyond that there would be airline failures.

"At some point if borders do not open up ... there's only a certain amount of time that you can survive," Weiss said. ABTA, representing 4,300 UK travel brands, urged the government to provide more support. Tens of thousands of jobs have already been axed in travel and more are on the cards.

Shapps said his focus was on enabling travel and that opening up more travel through "test and release" would be better for the industry than taxpayer support. He said a recovery plan for the aviation industry would be set out later this autumn.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-'On brink of disaster': shaken Europe battles COVID surge

European nations are extending restrictions well beyond social life to close schools, cancel surgeries and enlist legions of student medics as overwhelmed authorities face their nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of wi...

IPL 13: I don't think I saw a lot of assistance for spinners in Sharjah, says Washington Sundar

UAE pitches are generally on the slower side but Royal Challengers Bangalores RCB bowler Washington Sundar has not come across a lot of assistance for the spinners in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. Washington has been a key cog in t...

Corporate Clinic's founder awarded for capital structuring and financial re-engineering excellence

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, October 14 ANINewsVoir Dr B Ramakrishnan BRK, Founder, Corporate Clinic, a leading funding and advisory services company based out of Chennai, is presented with The Times Business Award 2020 in recognition of his t...

Soccer-Dier to miss England's Nations League clash against Denmark

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has been ruled out of Englands Nations League match against Denmark on Wednesday through injury. British media reported Dier, 26, sustained a slight hamstring issue during Englands 2-1 victory against Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020