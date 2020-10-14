Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha allows metro trains to run from Oct 15, reopens libraries

Soon after the government's decision, the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which operates the Versova- Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor in the megalopolis, said the services on the route that were suspended since March, will resume from October 19. The government also allowed reopening of all state-run and private libraries from Thursday following COVID-19 protocols, as per the guidelines issued here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:28 IST
Maha allows metro trains to run from Oct 15, reopens libraries

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow metro trains in Mumbai to operate from October 15 in a phased manner under its mission 'begin again'. Soon after the government's decision, the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which operates the Versova- Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor in the megalopolis, said the services on the route that were suspended since March, will resume from October 19.

The government also allowed reopening of all state-run and private libraries from Thursday following COVID-19 protocols, as per the guidelines issued here. It also allowed business-to-business exhibitions from Thursday outside the containment zones.

Local weekly bazars, including that of animals, will also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones. With an aim to reduce crowd, markets and shops will be allowed to remain open for two additional hours till 9 pm from tomorrow.

Significantly, the government has decided to do away stamping with indelible ink for domestic passengers arriving at different airports after COVID-19 testing. Similarly, the health check up and stamping of passengers at railway stations will also be stopped.

The state government said metro rails will be allowed to operate in a graded manner and the SOPs for the same will be issued by the Urban Development Department. "The Urban Development Department will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the same," reads the guidelines.

A spokesperson of the MMOPL said that they have received an official communication from the state government about starting the metro services. Taking to Twitter, the MMOPL said that metro line operations between Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar will resume from 8.30 am on Monday.

"We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs and are set to restart passenger operations from Monday," it said. It, however, did not make it clear if common passengers would be allowed to use the services or whether it was restricted for essential services staff, like suburban locals.

The 11.7 km long metro line used to ferry over 4.5 lakh commuters every day. The Western Railway (WR) has already announced addition of 194 suburban services, including 10 of air- conditioned locals, from October 15. With this, the number of special suburban services on the WR will go up to 700 from 506.

Officials said that the Central Railway is also likely to add around 200 services to take the number of services to 700 from existing 453..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Old foes Lebanon, Israel hold talks on disputed maritime border

Long-time foes Lebanon and Israel launched talks on Wednesday over their disputed sea border in a brief meeting which the lead Lebanese negotiator described as the first step on a thousand-mile journey. The talks were mediated by the United...

Kohli wants teams to be able to review wides and waist high full tosses in T20s

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday suggested a change in the T20 cricket saying that a team should have the ability to review wide balls and waist-high full toss deliveries as these things can make massive diff...

PM assures Andhra, T'gana CMs of all help after heavy rains cause loss of lives, damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday after the two southern states were hit by heavy rains and assured them of all possible s...

CHILDLINE 1098 partners with Uber to provide free rides to child care professionals

The CHILDLINE India Foundation CIF on Wednesday said it has partnered with Uber by being provided 30,000 free rides to their child care professionals for reaching and attending to children in distress. In a statement, the CIF said the assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020