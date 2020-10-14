Left Menu
Development News Edition

IKEA launches 'IKEA Family Credit Card by Citi'

Over the next few years, the company aims to reach 100 million customers through the omni channel route, which will be a combination of online and offline stores, comprising multiple store formats. "Mastercard is excited to partner with Citi and IKEA for the launch of IKEAs first co-branded card in India.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:05 IST
IKEA launches 'IKEA Family Credit Card by Citi'

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI): Citibank India (Citi) and Mastercard On Wednesday jointly announced the launch of 'IKEA Family Credit Card by Citi' to make shopping at the Swedish furnishing company more affordable, convenient and rewarding. This card provides instant in-store card bookings, direct payments via Bharat QR, accelerated reward points and attractive EMIs and will also offer reward points on all purchases with instant reward redemption at IKEA.

The card is available to IKEA Family members at 'zero joining fee and zero annual fee' and can be used for purchases made on IKEAs online and offline stores, or anywhere in the world that accepts credit cards, a press release from IKEA said. Speaking on the launch, Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager at IKEA India said, "It is an important step for us to make home furnishing more affordable for our customers in India.

It brings us closer to our vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people through our well designed, functional and affordable home furnishing products. Through this initiative, we hope to make it possible for our customers to turn their dream homes into reality and enjoy their everyday life at home better with their families." IKEA started its retail operations in India in August 2018 with its first store here.

In 2019 it started its online services in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. Over the next few years, the company aims to reach 100 million customers through the omni channel route, which will be a combination of online and offline stores, comprising multiple store formats.

"Mastercard is excited to partner with Citi and IKEA for the launch of IKEAs first co-branded card in India. Over the last few years, co-branded cards have emerged as a way to generating loyalty of customers to the partner as well attracting new shoppers," Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard said, "Our association with IKEA has grown from a pure banking relationship with the launch of IKEAs first store, to one of innovation and partnership that we expect will delight Ikea customers in India.

We will continue to partner with IKEA on their universal banking needs in India," Anand Chandrasekhar, Head of Global Subsidiaries Group in India, Citi said..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

13 killed, 20 wounded in Afghan blasts

At least 13 people were killed and 20 sustained injuries in two seperate blasts in Herat and Laghman province of Afghanistan on Wednesday, confirmed local officials. Five civilians, including women and children, were killed and 13 others we...

No cinema halls to open in Northeast on Thursday

The cinema halls in the Northeast will not open on Thursday as the states have not issued any guidelines in this regard even though the Centre has permitted movie screenings. Cinema halls, distributors and content providers said that movie ...

Jan Andolan: Dr Harsh Vardhan urges people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour

Union Minister of Health Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan held a meeting through video conferencing to review the activities taken under the Jan Andolan on COVID Appropriate Behaviour with the Heads of all AIIMS and Central Government Hosp...

Old foes Lebanon, Israel hold talks on disputed maritime border

Long-time foes Lebanon and Israel launched talks on Wednesday over their disputed sea border in a brief meeting which the lead Lebanese negotiator described as the first step on a thousand-mile journey. The talks were mediated by the United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020