6 months' licence fee of UP multiplexes waived

In a major relief to the entrainment industry in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced exemption of licence fee of multiplexes and cinema halls for the period from April 1 to September 30. According to an official spokesman, the multiplexes and picture halls were closed during this period because of the coronavirus lockdown and the exemption will come as a major relief to their owners. The CM announced the exemption under provisions of Section 10 of the UP Cinema (Regulation) Act 1955, he said. The state government has permitted reopening of cinema halls from October 15, subject to certain conditions under the coronavirus protocol.