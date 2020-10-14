Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emirates boss sees air travel recovery sooner rather than later

Emirates boss Tim Clark expects a dynamic recovery in air travel demand to begin "sooner rather than later", he told an online forum on Wednesday, describing the industry's coronavirus crisis as a glitch from which the Gulf carrier can fully recover. Analysts also predict that demand for wide-body or twin-aisle jets will be worst affected by the slump.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-10-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:48 IST
Emirates boss sees air travel recovery sooner rather than later

Emirates boss Tim Clark expects a dynamic recovery in air travel demand to begin "sooner rather than later", he told an online forum on Wednesday, describing the industry's coronavirus crisis as a glitch from which the Gulf carrier can fully recover. Speaking at CAPA Live, the veteran airline leader dismissed predictions of a prolonged slump that punishes network carriers and transit hubs such as Emirates' Dubai base.

"I'm not one of these people who believes in the 'new normal'," Clark said. "I believe demand will return in a very robust manner." "The pandemic is a glitch," Clark said of the aviation industry's worst crisis. "We've had many of those in the past - perhaps not as severe as this one for our industry - but nevertheless it's a glitch and we'll come through it."

Emirates is closely watched for its deep order book for larger aircraft - whose values were already depressed going into the COVID-19 crisis. Analysts also predict that demand for wide-body or twin-aisle jets will be worst affected by the slump. American Airlines expects smaller airliners to dominate an eventual recovery, Chief Executive Doug Parker told the same conference.

"The (biggest) area for growth is in longer-haul narrow-bodies," said Parker, adding that he saw enormous pent-up demand for international travel. Clark nonetheless expects the crisis to "get worse before it gets better", with demand remaining depressed for another six to nine months. Meanwhile, Emirates was benefiting from high global cargo rates, he said, as many passenger jets that normally carry some freight remain grounded.

Cargo services to 70 to 80 destinations are "significantly reducing cash depletion", especially when they are augmented by some passenger business, he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

France declares public health state of emergency over COVID-19

The French government on Wednesday declared a public health state of emergency, giving officials greater powers to impose new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 epidemic constitutes a public health disaster which, by i...

Report on safety norms for Sabarimala pilgrimage moots COVID negative certificate

COVID-19 negative certificates for devotees, doing away with queues and a bar on the elderly and children are among the measures suggested by a court-appointed official for the peak annual pilgrimage season at the Lord Ayyappas shrine in Sa...

Case lodged against 10 suspended cops in UP after video of sharing illegal earnings goes viral

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against 10 policemen, including two sub-inspectors, here in Uttar Pradesh after a video purportedly showing them sharing illegal earnings went viral on social media, a senior...

CPCB to deploy 50 teams in Delhi, NCR for strict vigil to curb pollution

By Joymala Bagchi The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB will deploy 50 teams for extensive field visits from October 15 to ensure strict vigilance as pollution levels mount in Delhi and adjoining areas.The teams will visit Delhi and adjo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020